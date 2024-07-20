Scheana Shay Now Makes Everyone Around Her Sign An NDA After Being Inspired By THIS VPR Co-Star!

Scheana Shay just took a page out of one of her Vanderpump Rules castmates’ books — a page with a little signature line on the bottom!

During Friday’s episode of her Scheananigans with Scheana Shay podcast, the 39-year-old reality star shared that she makes those around her sign a nondisclosure agreement now! Wow! She told her guest, The Valley’s Janet Caperna:

“I do make people sign them. They’re quite popular in Hollywood and even among the Vanderpump Rules group.”

You most likely can guess where she got the inspiration to start incorporating NDA’s into her daily life! But just in case you can’t, don’t worry! Scheana revealed the person to her listeners. It was none other than her co-star… Lala Kent!

For those who don’t recall, Lala was big on NDAs during her early days on VPR. In 2017, she gave out confidentiality agreements to her friends and co-stars, just to hide the identity of her then-boyfriend Randall Emmett! But at the time, Lala told Page Six she only wanted to protect herself and her career — and it had nothing to do with the film producer:

“The NDA [nondisclosure agreement] is something my team and I drafted up after a friend of a friend filmed me while I was in the bathtub naked, obviously, and I had a few drinks, and to me, I can’t believe the rest of the cast doesn’t have this. It basically states that you can’t record me or post anything without my knowledge, that’s it.”

Now Scheana is following in her footsteps and handing out an NDA to everyone who enters her orbit. When we say everyone, we mean everyone! The Good As Gold singer even joked she makes her own family sign one, adding:

“If you’re in my house and you’re working—[whether] a nanny, my band, anyone who does work for me… It is something that a lot of people do.”

However, as Janet pointed out, NDAs don’t protect you from everything — like illegal activities. To which Scheana responded with a quip about the legal troubles and allegations of sexual misconduct, employee mistreatment, and more against Lala’s ex-fiancé:

“I think we’ve learned that with Randall Emmett’s ex-employees and assistants.”

Oof!! Thoughts on the NDA confession from Scheana, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

