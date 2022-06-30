Randall Emmett Accused Of Soliciting Sex From Actors, Tackling Lala Kent, & More In BOMBSHELL Exposé!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Things are not looking good for Randall Emmett!

You likely know him more for his love life, but Emmett is a successful producer if not an acclaimed one. He started his career working for Mark Wahlberg — in fact it’s said Turtle in Entourage is mostly based on him. But now he’s known best in Hollywood as the “King of the Geezer Teasers” — you know, those action movies that you’ve never heard of that go straight to RedBox? They’re so-called because they plaster action stars of yesteryear like Sylvester Stallone and Bruce Willis on the cover — even though they actually have very small roles. Well, it turns out Randall may have been doing far worse in his business than tricking audiences into watching low-budget action movies.

The Los Angeles Times dropped an explosive exposé on Thursday, with accusations of everything from fraud to workplace abuse to propositioning co-workers for sex. That’s in addition to an alleged attack on his former fiancée Lala Kent when she confronted him over cheating rumors — and so much more!

Trust us when we say what was revealed is truly jaw-dropping! Buckle up, Perezcious readers, because this is absolutely a WILD ride!

Lala Kent Attack

As our readers will probably know, Lala ended things with the 51-year-old filmmaker in October of last year. The Vanderpump Rules alum found out he was cheating on her after pictures of him walking with two women in Nashville surfaced. She has not shied away from spilling details about their tumultuous relationship — and now, she is sharing more about what went down when they broke up.

Hours after the photos leaked online, the reality star claimed that Randall immediately flew back to El Lay, where she confronted him and asked to see the contents on his phone. When he would not hand the device over, Lala tells The LA Times she snatched it from him — and that’s when he suddenly “tackled” her, pushing her “to the ground”:

“He ran after me, tackled me and knocked me to the ground. I used every ounce of strength to get him off of me as he was trying to pry it from my hands. … That was when I knew, for sure, that there was a lot he was hiding.”

The outlet noted that five people confirmed Lala told them about the incident at the time. Randall denied the attack altogether. His team gave a statement from his longtime nanny, Isabelle Morales, who claimed neither one of them “was on the ground.” She added:

“I witnessed Randall and Lala fighting over his phone. The only physical interaction I saw was Randall taking back his phone from Lala.”

His rep Sallie Hofmeister also blasted Lala as just wanting “to keep her name in the press, and remain relevant in reality television” with these allegations.

Propositioning Women For Sex

It turned out there may have been a reason Randall did not want Lala seeing what was on his phone. And it’s even sketchier than just cheating.

Multiple women came forward claiming the director went after them in inappropriate ways in person and on social media, including one actress who said she was offered work in exchange for sex!

According to a letter reviewed by The LA Times — written to Emmett by lawyer Gloria Allred — a 23-year-old woman was approached by Randall who first introduced himself as a “well-known and established movie producer.” The letter, which was dated October 5, 2021, alleged the filmmaker told the actress “that to receive acting work from [him], she would have to perform sexual favors.” WTF?! When she asked Randall if she got the role she’d auditioned for in one of his projects, the letter noted he responded through text:

“Yes. one day of work and u need to f**k me hun.”

So slimy.

For three years, Allred claims, her client received minor roles in two other of his films during which he had the woman give him massages and oral sex. Randall also allegedly digitally penetrated her and stood nude while he masturbated in his office; she agreed to these requests as she was “seeking to further her career” and did not want to “anger an important producer in the industry.”

But when she rejected Randall’s advances one day, she claims, he told her he would no longer give her the parts they previously discussed. Ultimately, Allred stated that the situation caused her to feel a “deep sense of self-loathing and self-hatred,” leading her to seek weekly therapy starting in 2016.

After the attorney asked Emmett to do “an expeditious confidential mediation process” to avoid any legal action, a settlement agreement was sent on January 2, 2022, requiring that he pay her client around $200,000 over two years. Someone close to the situation claimed Randall printed, signed, and scanned the deal. However, he denied doing it and also “adamantly denies” the allegations in the letter.

The accusations do not end there. A couple of months after the settlement, a woman from Las Vegas claimed Randall sent her an unsolicited message on Instagram. According to a declaration filed in the custody proceedings between Lala and Randall, he used the “vanish mode” feature on the platform, which permanently deletes any messages or pictures after they are viewed by both users, to ask the woman to “f**k on the dl” and “do heroin and meth” with him. She did not reply at the time. Instead, she used the camera on her computer to take a snapshot of the messages on her phone. Smart.

While the woman left him on read, Randall continued to DM her for two weeks. Then, she received several similar texts from an unknown number on WhatsApp. The woman reached out to a pal who knew someone in the VPR cast and soon verified that the number was his. Immediately, she blocked his number. She wrote in the document:

“I was shocked, concerned, and afraid because Randall is a stranger to me. His persistence despite my never responding to a single message from him is frightening.”

In response to the drug messages, Hofmeister shared evidence of negative drug tests Randall took due to his ongoing custody battle, saying:

“He is working hard on his sobriety and very proud that he has stayed clean for almost a year.”

Someone close to Randall also noted there was no forensic proof he was the one who sent these messages.

NDAS

If those accusations were not bad enough, Randall apparently went all out to try and keep his affairs with women a secret. The publication revealed that he paid women to sign nondisclosure agreements to stay silent about their relationships — including Lala. She spilled that he wanted her to sign an NDA in the early days of their romance, which started while he was still legally married to ex Ambyr Childers.

Remember how Lala was so secretive about her new boyfriend on VPR? That apparently was not just her being coy. When Bravo producers wanted to feature her boyfriend on season five of VPR in 2016, Lala and her mom, Lisa Burningham, were sent to meet with his attorney Keith Davidson to discuss the matter. The lawyer offered Lala an agreement declaring that she would get a payment of $14,000 in exchange for not saying anything about their relationship. Lisa recalled leaving the office, adding:

“I said: ‘We’re done.”

Davidson told The Los Angeles Times that he was not able to discuss the situation due to attorney-client privilege. Meanwhile, another person close to Randall claimed that the two women’s account of the incident was inaccurate but did not provide any more details.

Bruce Willis

Before Bruce Willis retired from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, he worked on several films Randall produced, as well as his directorial debut, Midnight in the Switchgrass. However, the father of three allegedly knew about Bruce’s health issues — but kept pushing him to work anyways. Lala told the outlet her ex called her crying about how the actor was struggling through production, saying:

“I can’t do this anymore. It’s just so sad. Bruce can’t remember any of his lines. He doesn’t know where he is.”

But months after filming for Midnight in the Switchgrass ended, he made five more movies with Bruce until his family announced the diagnosis this year. According to property master Alicia Haverland, the Die Hard star’s condition was known by everyone on set! She said:

“Our stunt coordinator mentioned he was struggling. Our first AD saw he was struggling. You would have to be blind to not see him struggling.”

The publication reported that multiple crew members saw Bruce needed help to get through scenes, including someone coaching him through lines via an earpiece and Randall miming actions from behind the video monitor. However, Randall told the outlet that the conversation with Lala never happened nor was ever aware “of any decline in Mr. Willis’ health.”

And if that wasn’t bad enough, one of his former assistants, Anna Szymanska, claimed to the Times she often heard him and his partner George Furla talk about making “another bulls**t Bruce Willis movie” when they got behind on loans and other payments (which apparently happened A LOT) despite supposedly knowing about his condition.

Bruce’s attorney, Martin Singer, defended his work with Randall, writing to the outlet:

“My client continued working after his medical diagnosis because he wanted to work and was able to do so, just like many others diagnosed with aphasia who are capable of continuing to work. Because Mr. Willis appeared in those films, they could get financed. That resulted in literally thousands of people having jobs, many during the COVID-19 Pandemic.”

Since his diagnosis became public, no one has blamed Bruce for doing these movies — he was just making hay while the sun was shining. But what people are now wondering is if Emmett and others who knew were taking advantage of him.

Toxic Work Environment

Ten former assistants shared with The Times that they’ve experienced their mental health suffered after working with Emmett, saying they’ve dealt with severe depression, prescription drug abuse, and heavy drinking. Many times they claimed he would force them to do dangerous and illegal activity on his behalf and that he demanded 24/7 assistance, called them horrendous names, and charged large expenses to their credit cards.

In one incident, former assistant Martin G’Blae also claimed Randall once asked him to ship his custom poker table and chips to a resort in Puerto Rico and pay for it himself — costing him $1,250 on his card. When he arrived at the resort, he said Randall asked him and another assistant to grab an item from the safe of his room at the Dorado Beach Ritz-Carlton. There, he claims, they found a giant bag of cocaine. Martin expressed:

“I was in shock — and disbelief. We had a 30-minute car ride where I was constantly paranoid about getting pulled over by the cops.”

The second assistant backed the account, saying the drugs appeared “bricked up, like they were off a cocaine kilo”:

“I had seen Randall do lines off a poker table at Sundance [Film Festival] the month before. And while we were in Puerto Rico, Randall had me carry his drugs around in my sock during a night out and pull them out for him whenever we got to a casino. He offered me some, but I said no.”

On top of that, several assistants were told by Randall’s former lieutenants to try and not select women for internships or any positions, with one explaining they want “to protect them from Randall.”

Anna, who worked with him for about a year, claimed he made her come to his home in July 2021 at around 10 p.m. since his blood pressure was low — and he needed coconut water and Muscle milk to increase his sodium levels. But when she arrived at the house an hour later, Randall was “lying naked on a couch.” She said:

“I became extremely uncomfortable and disturbed. When I entered, Randall nonchalantly grabbed a pillow to cover his penis.”

Three months after the incident, she wrote about the moment on Facebook Messenger to a friend, detailing how she had been harrased “sexually, mentally, physically and psychologically” during her six months with him. She accused him of urinating in front of her “with the door open” and said “he has his back hair shaved in the office on the carpet.”

Hofmeister once again denied the allegations, noting that he only urinated with the door open for a drug test as part of his custody dispute and “never intended anyone other than the drug tester to witness him in the bathroom.”

Wow…

We cannot say we are surprised based on what Lala has said ever since they called it quits. But still, wow…

You can ch-ch-check out the bombshell piece HERE.

