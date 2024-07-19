Ariana Madix Sued AGAIN -- This Time Over Her Sandwich Shop With Katie Maloney!

Ariana Madix just cannot catch a break! Damn!

First, Rachel Leviss sued her for revenge porn, claiming she shared the sex tape she found on Tom Sandoval‘s phone. You know, the video that exposed Sandoval and Rachel’s months-long affair. The Love Island USA host was then slapped with another suit this week, this time from her cheating ex-boyfriend. He accused her of allegedly accessing the same footage on his phone without “authorization or permission,” making “copies,” and distributing it to Rachel and others. Sandoval has since said he never intended to sue Ariana; he even fired his attorney, Matthew Geragos. Not only that, he will drop the suit.

Her legal drama is far from over, though! Not just because of the sex tape stuff! The 39-year-old reality star got sued AGAIN — and it has nothing to do with Scandoval! This time it’s over her Los Angeles sandwich shop, Something About Her, that she opened with VPR co-star and friend Katie Maloney! Just two months after they finally opened, too! Let’s break down the latest messy situation involving Ariana…

According to legal documents obtained by People on Thursday, Chef Penny Davidi sued the two Bravo personalities for not upholding the terms of their written “partnership.” You may recognize that name. Chef Penny was seen throughout Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules, as she helped Katie and Ariana with the sandwich shop, making major contributions like hiring employees, running tastings, and deciding which sandwiches to put on the menu. However, their working relationship with Penny ended suddenly after the trio no longer saw eye-to-eye.

During Season 11, the pair explained to Lisa Vanderpump that Penny wanted “to be paid a salary and a percentage.” Ariana said they offered her a salary and “on the back end, 10 percent of profits from this location” — but she wouldn’t be a partner in the business. While LVP noted Penny was OK with those terms at first, she later changed her mind. Ultimately, Ariana and Katie parted ways with the chef. Penny wasn’t happy with how things turned out, though. And she’s taking legal action against them!

Per the complaint, the trio agreed in June 2023 that Penny would possess 10 percent of the partnership as she would be the “COO/Director of Culinary.” The documents claim she would receive $7,500 a month, and her salary would increase to $10,000 in January 2024. That was contingent on Penny helping run Something About Her, and she insists she has. But now, the chef claims Ariana and Katie are denying the terms of the partnership they agreed to last year. She wants a judge to declare the partnership and agreement are legally binding.

At this time, neither Katie or Ariana addressed the lawsuit. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

