Still Missing Schitt’s Creek? Moira Rose’s Crazy Wig Names & The Epic Wine Commercial Finally EXPLAINED!

Hold onto your wigs, bébés, because the cast of Schitt’s Creek is here to reveal some behind the scenes goodness!

Eugene Levy, Dan Levy, and *the* Catherine O’Hara sat down with SiriusXM’s chief entertainment anchor Jess Cagle for a special Virtual Town Hall to open up about filming some of the most iconic moments from the Pop TV comedy series.

As fans would assume, the topic of Moira’s wigs naturally came up (for those who don’t know, the eccentric character loves her wigs so much, she’s named every one of them), and O’Hara explained that she was personally involved in the wig-naming process while filming the pilot episode.

Video: Mariah Carey Surprises Schitt’s Creek Cast For Special Sing-A-Long

The Beetlejuice actress shared:

“That was in the first episode. I think [Dan] wrote names [for the wigs] in the first episode, but I changed the names to friends of mine. And then it would just be once in a blue moon there’d be a reason to, you know, call a wig by name. But, yeah, they were my bébés; my friends; my girlfriends.”

LOLz, we love it! So do Catherine’s friends, apparently! The cast later remembered another classic Moira moment: the infamous winery commercial she filmed after sipping on a bit too much apple wine.

Looking back on that scene, which ended with Moira struggling to pronounce the winery owner’s names, Catherine said she had another idea of how to end it: by having her character puke everywhere! She recalled:

“It was a real apple wine farm. I do remember that I was trying to end [the scene] with losing my stomach, and Daniel wisely said, ‘No, I think we should just go with the mispronunciations.’”

Dan went on to reveal that they did, in fact, shoot a take where Moira blew chunks, noting:

“I do believe we had a vomit hose out… there’s a long lost take of that scene that ends with a vomit hose… I’ve completely forgotten about that and now it makes me want to go back through the archives and try to find it.”

Eugene also confirmed that the result was a bit too realistic, quipping:

“Well, you don’t know [what the gag will look like] until you see it, and it was very unpleasant once we saw it.”

We bet!

Don’t get too excited to see this outtake during a deleted scenes segment, though. Dan told the host that fans will “likely never” get to see the many scenes that didn’t make it into the final episodes, explaining:

“I would like to say this, the scenes that didn’t make it into the show, didn’t make it into the show because they were not the strongest scenes, they were not helping the story move forward. While I know its exciting to want to see those deleted scenes. I have to say you would have seen them by now if they were worth seeing. And I know one in particular that people are talking about which is after the open mic night with Patrick and I. There was a scene that was shot and it was fine, but it was repeating things that we had already kind of seen in the show. So as much as I would love to share those with you I as a collective with our team take great pride in only putting out the best of the best out there and that is why you have not seen them and likely never will. They just didn’t… sometimes scenes don’t need to be on TV.”

We guess we’ll just have to imagine what drunk, pukey Moira looked like! Ch-ch-check out more clips from the cast’s interview (below).

