Scooter Braun Finally Talks Taylor Swift Diss Track! Is Vigilante S**t Really About His Divorce?!

Draw the cat eye sharp enough to kill a man… but was that man Scooter Braun for a song? He’s got his own thoughts on that one…

Taylor Swift had a HUGE win back in May when she announced she’d finally bought back her masters and is now, finally, the owner of her life’s work. This long saga was exactly the one that pushed her to rerecord all of her albums and make them “Taylor’s Version” — something we wonder if she’ll continue… But we digress. Back to Scooter. The manager was originally the one to purchase her masters from her old label Big Machine Records, and then later sell them to Shamrock Capital. For him it was a financial investment — just business. And frankly, it didn’t seem like he cared one lick about the artist involved.

So, of course, Tay Tay isn’t a big fan of Scooter — and we all know what happens when you get on the bad side of a songwriter. They make you immortal. So back when her 2022 album Midnights released, Swifties thought the song Vigilante S**t was for sure about him! The song goes:

“She needed cold hard proof so I gave her some / She had the envelope, where you think she got it from? / Now she gets the house, gets the kids, gets the pride / Picture me thick as thieves with your ex-wife”

Scooter had divorced his wife Yael Cohen not long before Midnights came out, which had fans thinking this was a revenge track on him. In a Reddit post from the song’s release, some repliers speculated:

“Did Taylor expose scooters cheating to his wife?!” “This song is DEFINITELY about scooter!” “its definitely about scooter… he literally divorced his wife”

Compelling theory… What does HE think, though? Well, he’s pretty certain it’s not about him — or his relationship, at least.

While on the Question Everything podcast Thursday, he argued he and Yael are still too good of friends for it to be about them:

“No, ’cause I talk to Yael every day. My ex-wife is one of my best friends. So, me and my ex-wife laugh about that stuff. We don’t even call each other ‘ex.’ That’s, like, my partner. [She’s] the mother of my children [and] that is my family for life.”

OK, but… it’s not like Yael has any power over what Taylor writes! We guess he just means they aren’t really “thick as thieves.” Scooter added:

“I have a tattoo on my finger that says ‘same team’ after my divorce because she and I are [on the] same team for life. It’s what we say to each other. So, no, I never thought that it was about us, [and] she never thought it was about us.”

He even gave Swifties their due credit! He said it was a “great strategy move” to come up with those rumors to create more hype around the song. It’s also worth noting he mentioned in another part of the interview he only ever met Tay like “three times” and they don’t even really know each other… So it’s highly unlikely she’d know such personal details about him or his ex.

Catch what the 44-year-old had to say at the 55:50 mark (below):

But that leaves us wondering… who else could Vigilante S**t be about?? Well, back when Midnights debuted, we had our own theory! We reported how the lyrics in the song say the ex-wife “gets the house” — which Scooter got in his divorce. But you know who did get the house in her divorce — and was also a very high-profile Taylor enemy??

Kim Kardashian!

So, were we right all along? Is this track about Kim and Kanye West‘s messy divorce? And Tay and Kim making up while Ye was out in the cold?? It’s not impossible!

