Did Scott Disick Lose Kourtney Kardashian AGAIN By Being Too Jealous & Controlling?!

Man, they are pushing this narrative so hard!

The final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians has been all about the nostalgia, and there’s nothing fans of the show look more fondly on than the their star-crossed OTP co-parents, Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian.

Thus far we’ve seen a full-on declaration of love and even talk of marriage as the former couple get closer over the course of filming the season.

HOWEVER…

We already know the future as the show is covering months ago — and Kourt is well into a relationship with Travis Barker that’s looking more and more serious by the day (whether Scott likes it or not!). So what’s about to go wrong with the reconciliation??

Related: Amelia Hamlin Is ‘Not Bothered’ By Kourtney’s Presence In Scott’s Life

We may be seeing the beginnings of it in the latest KUWTK teaser as Lord Disick leans in even more to the idea of wanting to get back together — perhaps leaning to the point of falling on his face!

In the latest clip, he tells his baby-momma he’s bothered by her flirting with other guys in front of him:

“I feel like it annoys me when you flirt with this lifeguard.”

To which she responds:

“I’m definitely not flirting with the lifeguard.”

He then presses it, saying:

“In my head, seeing you around any guy bothers me.”

He then calls her flirty again only to get another denial.

Oof. That is not a good look for Scott. Getting so insecure you’re acting controlling? With a single woman who’s free to do what she wants? A woman you were caught cheating on yourself?? And especially seeing flirting where there isn’t any? It’s a total red flag moment.

To his credit, Scott doesn’t blame Kourtney and instead admits to his own insecurities, saying:

“It’s my insecurity, I feel like, I don’t like seeing you with another guy… It hurt me when you were with somebody else and, like, waking up to, like, looking at pictures of you with this guy you were dating. It was just, like, unhealthy and it just made me upset and sad, you know what I mean?”

This would likely be Kourt’s ex Younes Bendjima he was talking about. We definitely woke up to some pics of those two together…

Scott contrasted those times when she was dating someone with her being single, saying:

“Now I wake up with no real problems, I’m carefree in the sense that I don’t have that, which used to take up a lot of space in my mind all day.”

Um, that is not her problem. You can’t go around dating teenagers and expect your ex to remain a nun the rest of her life. It’s a completely unfair ask. But he continues:

“The big fear is, if you start dating again, it goes back to that, I have to feel a different way again and it’s just hard. It sucks.”

So… DO SOMETHING ABOUT IT!

If you’re committed to her, show the woman you’re committed! Do the work! If not, you’re just whining about your needs — and placing all of that weight on her, like it’s her responsibility to make sure her actions make you feel better while you’re waking up next to a young model.

Sorry, y’all, we’ve thought about this a LOT. LOLz!

It definitely seems like Scott is pushing hard for a reconciliation here — and for whatever reason she must end up rejecting him. Sad stuff, but importantly we know in the present she’s doing well.

See the whole clip, including Scott’s confessional (below)!

[Image via KUWTK/YouTube/FayesVision/WENN.]