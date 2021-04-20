Trouble In Co-Parenting Paradise?! Scott Disick Is 'Still Trying To Get Used' To Kourtney Kardashian's New Man!

As smooth as things may appear from the outside looking in on co-parents Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian — and their respective new relationships — this is still a major period of adjustment!

That’s probably something we should have expected. After all, Kourt has fallen so far and so fast for new boyfriend Travis Barker that even in the best-case scenario, it must be surprising for Scott on SOME level!

Related: Scott Shares Sweet 42nd Birthday Tribute To ‘Best Mom’ Kourtney! Awww!

Sure enough, on Monday afternoon, an insider went to ET with details about the dynamic between the former lovers. Though they’ll always be co-parents to their three kids — Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6 — and though their platonic relationship has thus far been working well, it’s not always so easy!

The source surmised that it’s Lord Disick who is having the trouble adjusting to the new state of things. Speaking to the outlet about it while raving about Kourt’s connection with the Blink-182 drummer, the insider explained (below):

“Travis is so in love and infatuated with Kourtney. They’re having the best time together. He’s 100 percent all in and totally sees a future with her. Kourtney is living her best life and is truly so happy. Having Kourtney and Travis get so serious has been an adjustment for Scott. He is still trying to get used to it. Scott is still close with Kourtney, but things between them have changed a bit.”

OK, so, first: that’s another insider quote that absolutely gushes about the Poosh founder and her inked-up boyfriend! Either Kourt and Trav have the greatest relationship in the world, or they have the greatest press team working on their behalf… or, probably both! LOLz! The second half of the insider’s quote is more noteworthy, though. Of course things “have changed a bit” between Kourtney and Scott now that they’re both in relationships. That’s what relationships do!

Related: Amelia Hamlin Is Reportedly ‘Not Bothered’ By Kourtney’s Presence In Scott’s Life!

We’re just honestly confused because, well, what did the 37-year-old Talentless founder expect?? He’s dating Amelia Hamlin, and yet it sounds like struggle city for him to grapple with his 42-year-old ex’s relationship?! Dude, you can’t honestly expect to have your cake and eat it, too, can you?! Kourt wasn’t going to be single forever!

Come on, man!

The timing of all this is interesting, too. Don’t forget late last week we reported on one of the major storylines in the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians on cable: Scott’s marriage proposal talk with his baby momma and her family. Yes, after years of not tying the knot, now it’s suddenly come up?? Could it be that the Flip It Like Disick star has unexpectedly gotten knee-deep is his own feelings and he’s pining for something he can’t have?!

Wonder what Sigmund Freud would say about all this. Ha!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Is it wrong for Scott to be hesitant about Kourt’s new thing with Travis, considering Disick has his own new girlfriend, too? Or is it understandable that he is still trying to work out how Travis’ presence may change his dynamic with his baby momma?!

Sound OFF with your take on everything down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Judy Eddy/Ivan Nikolov/DJDM/WENN]