Amelia Hamlin Is 'Not Bothered' By Kourtney Kardashian's Presence In Scott Disick's Life

The KarJenner family gossip spin cycle is in full effect this week, and one big winner is being crowned: Amelia Hamlin.

The 19-year-old model is being praised by insiders for her cool, confident attitude towards boyfriend Scott Disick and his longtime ex-partner and baby momma Kourtney Kardashian. But if Amelia’s the big winner, then there must be a loser, too. And so we come to Sofia Richie, Scott’s other ex, who sources are blasting for her negative attitude towards Kourt near the end of her time with Lord Disick. Uh-oh!

This all comes about from one confidant’s convo with Us Weekly, who dished very positively on Lisa Rinna‘s teenage daughter while also confirming she and the 37-year-old Talentless founder are continuing to get more and more serious with each other.

The source said (below):

“Amelia’s not bothered by Kourtney. Scott and Amelia have been enjoying spending a lot of time together and hanging out with their friends. Their relationship has been heating up and you can totally tell they’re serious.”

Completely and totally unbothered!

But the tea-spiller didn’t stop there, and couldn’t resist to toss a bit of bad press towards Sofia. Sure, she and Scott split months ago, but the fall-out just keeps coming — especially as it relates to the Poosh founder being caught in the middle!

The insider added:

“Scott’s relationship with Amelia is different from his last in that he’s spending more time with Amelia and not Kourtney. Sofia got jealous of his relationship with Kourtney and this time around it’s not an issue.”

Ahhh! See that?! It’s subtle, but it’s there!

Why mention Sofia at all?! They split back in August — a whole freakin’ pandemic ago! But if it gives Scott and Amelia’s coupling a one-up, well, that’s just the KarJenner kommunications krew at work, we suppose!

Besides, it’s eye-opening now considering the 22-year-old spurned ex has already voiced her displeasure about Scott making their breakup public. As you’ll recall, Richie was not happy that he took parts of their private downfall and aired ’em out on the family’s iconic reality show. Understandable. But here we go again, right? In a more subtle way, perhaps…

Aside from the (over-the-top?) Sofia drama, can we reflect on how the word “serious” keeps getting thrown around regarding Disick and Hamlin?! Not that we expected these two to fizzle fast or anything, but there’s nearly a two-decade age gap here. And yet love prevails, it looks like — this couple just keeps getting closer and stronger together!

The source tipped their hand on that aspect of this whole dynamic, adding:

“Scott’s dated Sofia so age isn’t really an issue for him. Despite their age difference, they have more in common than people would think. … He sees himself as being younger than he is. Amelia is really mature and acts older than she is, so they get along pretty well.”

That description of Scott seeing himself as “younger than he is” is the understatement of the year. LOLz!

Let’s be real, though, too: Amelia’s super-cool attitude is seriously being helped by the fact that the Kourtney and Kim Take Miami star’s relationship with Travis Barker is blossoming right now, too! Tougher for Kourt and Scott to flirt publicly on social media — like they did while Sofia was still in the picture — when they’re both committed to other people!

