Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 3 Trailer Teases ANOTHER MomTok War!

MomTok is back… with a bunch of drama… AGAIN!

Hulu dropped the first trailer for Season 3 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, and it’s already teasing yet another war in the group! Uh-oh!

In the preview, it looks like Whitney Leavitt is trying to start her own MomTok after getting pushed to the side, along with new best friend Demi Engemann. Damn! She’s coming for Taylor Frankie Paul’s crown again! There is also a “leak” in the group, and the girls are trying to get to the bottom of it!

Related: Taylor Frankie Paul Goes OFF After ‘Friend’ Hooks Up With Ex Dakota!

Jessi Ngatikaura is in the hot seat this season — and not because she is the mole! No, we’re witnessing the aftermath of her rumored affair with Marciano! It looks like she and her hubby get into some very emotional conversations over the matter. On top of her scandal, she is in the middle of a massive feud with her former bestie, Demi! Yikes!

Watch the trailer (below):

All we have to wonder is: Will MomTok survive all this? We’ll find out when the new season drops on November 13!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Hulu/YouTube]