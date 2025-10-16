Mormon Wives' Taylor Frankie Paul Goes OFF After 'Friend' Hooks Up With Ex Dakota -- And It's Starting Another MomTok War!

Taylor Frankie Paul is freaking out online right now over the latest drama involving her baby daddy!

Secret Lives of Mormon Wives fans know the content creator dated Dakota Mortensen on and off following her swinging scandal in 2022. They are no longer together and are strictly co-parenting their son, Ever, at this point. However, the drama between them hasn’t stopped! Prepare yourselves for the latest chapter! It is sooooo messy!

On Tuesday, Taylor took to social media to post a jaw-dropping accusation! She claimed her supposed friend Shinia Powell hooked up with Dakota behind her back! Whoa! We all know exes are off limits. That’s just like the rules of feminism. Even in Salt Lake City!

Taylor wrote atop the clip of Shinia and her co-stars re-creating the iconic Bring It On opening scene:

“Just found out the snake in the middle is sleeping with my baby daddy, meanwhile crying to me because she just got dumped by a married man.”

Damn! The Hulu personality added in the caption:

“Ew while trying to be my friend, making vids with me wish you two the best, I recommend getting checked from the others he’s also seeing”

However, that was the edited caption! The original caption is equally jaw-dropping! She said:

“Desperate girls will do desperate things, please get checked and you TOO @jennajarvisjarvis as you’ve been begging me to be on your podcast that nobody listens to”

Damn! Shots fired all over!

Fans will recall Jenna Jarvis is the woman Dakota cheated on Taylor with! Oh, the TikToker is sick of all the betrayal! And we can’t blame her! If this is true, Shinia broke major girl code!

Also? Dakota didn’t come clean to her about Jenna first and now this! It appears she’s had enough, so she’s unleashing her wrath now! Taylor ultimately deleted the entire video, but you can watch a screen recording of it (below):

And she did not end the fight there! She took to Instagram Stories to add:

“Anyone praying for my downfall please just stay the f**k away from me AND anyone associated with these people moving forward also stay tf away from me. Want to be friends with desperate snakes, you’ll be no friend of mine.”

For those who don’t know, Shinia is best friends with Taylor’s fellow cast members Miranda McWhorter and Layla Taylor. It sounds like the social media personality is directly calling out those two… and even all of MomTok and DadTok if they continue to hang out with Dakota or Shinia! Uh oh!

For his part, Dakota first reacted by posting a picture of himself to IG Stories with the caption:

“Double standard..”

Um, what? Did Taylor sleep with one of Dakota’s friends? Is that why he’s calling out the supposed “double standard” in this situation? Hmm. (FYI, that Story is gone now.)

Meanwhile, Taylor continued to crash out online afterward. Shinia ironically posted a video lip-syncing the lyrics to Take a Bow by Rihanna with Miranda three days ago, with the caption, “just don’t be sorry.” Was this in response to her recent breakup? Or was it secretly about Dakota? Hmm. Watch (below):

After finding out about Shinia’s hookup with her ex-boyfriend, Taylor stormed the comments section to say:

“Girl Seek help”

Yikes. Soon after, Shinia responded to the callout with a pointed post:

“If you have a problem with me, call me. If you don’t have my number, then that means you don’t know me well enough to have a problem.”

But according to Taylor, her ex-pal is lying! She hopped into the comments section of a TikTok video about her baby daddy drama to say in response to the post:

“I have receipts of her trying to hang with me multiple times thankfully I didn’t. I’m getting messages of how sneaky she is. Honestly, I think this is the perfect couple.”

And Tay dropped the receipts later! On Wednesday, she hopped back on IG Stories to post a message that read:

“I’m not type of person to let things bypass, I’ll rise above and move on after I call them out. It’s the principle of HOW it was done not WHAT was done. So let’s show how she ‘wasn’t my friend.’”

The new Bachelorette posted a pic of her and Shinia, what appeared to be them riding in a sprinter van heading to Stagecoach back in April. At the top of the photo, Taylor wrote:

“This is my face saying help because she wouldn’t get off me.”

She also added messages from Shinia that read:

“Super random but I need to go to the mall tomorrow before I leave out of town. You should come with me if your free”

And this DM:

“Are you free this weekend”

Take a look (below):

Clearly, Shinia knows her! Wow! Taylor added in a follow-up post of a different pic from the Stagecoach ride:

“She kept trying to hug and kiss me…saying she just loved me but doesn’t know me I guess.

The ex-swinger also included a birthday message from Shinia. Check it out (below):

Oof. Taylor continued:

“Again my face…are we done? Couldn’t have me so you went for easier target. Not friends, because I KNEW BETTER. Girl BYE. ”

As we said, this is all such a mess! Yeesh!

Shinia has not reacted to the latest posts from Taylor yet. Dakota chimed in, though. He took to Instagram Stories to post (and delete) a video of himself singing his “favorite song right now”… Obsessed by Mariah Carey.

Look, if anyone is coming across as “obsessed” here, it is him. Out of all the people to hook up with, he chooses his baby momma’s friend. That’s weird and messed up. Not only that, but Taylor has not mentioned his name once here. She is mainly dragging Shinia, and yet he decided to react to everything instead of leaving it alone.

What are your reactions to the drama, Perezcious readers? Are you team Taylor all the way? Sound OFF in the comments below!

