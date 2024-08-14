The Swinging Mormon Mommy Influencer Show Has A Trailer! And It Looks GOOD! Like, REALLY GOOD!

OK, they had our curiosity. Now they have our attention!

We learned a couple weeks ago that those Mormon mommy TikTokers — you know, the ones who were exposed for “soft swinging” with each other’s husbands? — were getting their own reality show. We didn’t know it would be our next obsession!

Now Hulu‘s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has dropped its first full trailer, and we are SO IN! This looks amazing!

There’s sex, fighting, arrests, drama, orgies — all set in a backdrop of a draconian religious community where the women are trying to break free of the men’s backward ideas! It’s like Sister Wives meets Housewives. It’s like if The Handmaid’s Tale was a trashy reality show! It’s SO GOOD!

Ch-ch-check out your first look at Taylor Frankie Paul, Demi Engemann, Jennifer Affleck, Jessi Ngatikaura, Layla Taylor, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Mathews, and Whitney Leavitt as they break bad in SLC, coming September 6 on Hulu (below)!

[Image via Hulu/YouTube.]