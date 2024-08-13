Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Sister Wives

Sister Wives About To Have A 'Civil War' In Tense New Trailer!

All hell is about to break loose on the new season of Sister Wives!

Based on a new trailer for the TLC show, it appears Kody Brown is at odds with all his exes — Meri, Janelle, and Christine — over everything from property issues to dating. In a brutal blow? The patriarch gets into a nasty argument with Meri, saying how much it sucks to marry “the wrong person” — meaning her! Ouch. So clearly, he doesn’t want to try to win her back! However, Kody seemingly wants to work things out with Janelle! What a wild turn! However, she is O-V-E-R him!

What’s more? He’s not just fighting with the ex-wives! He even has problems with his last remaining wife, Robyn, who lost “respect” for him! Damn! As Kody put it, it’s a  “total civil war” for the Brown family! Check out the tense new trailer for the upcoming season (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you plan to watch the new season of Sister Wives when it comes out on September 15? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via TLC/YouTube]

Aug 13, 2024

