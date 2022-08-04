Selena Gomez Declares 'Real Stomachs' Are Back: 'I'm Not Sucking S**t In!'

Selena Gomez is all the way over this “suck it in” bull s**t! And she’s not afraid to call it out!!

The Only Murders in the Building star took to TikTok on Wednesday to share an important public service announcement about what’s expected of women during their summer vacations. With it, she wants the world to know she’s done with the world’s unnecessary beauty standards!

In the new short-form video, the 30-year-old singer can be seen wearing a beautiful one-piece swimsuit while lounging outdoors in the sun. She looks out to her left, then looks directly at the camera, and mouths in imitation while lip syncing to the original audio clip.

The clip, as the superstar repeated, goes like this:

“Suck it in?! I’m not sucking s**t in. Real stomachs is coming the f**k back, OK?”

Amen!!

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Can’t argue with that!

Remember, back in April, the Disney Channel alum popped up in an earlier TikTok video and talked about a similar body image issue. Referencing her time in the spotlight and the demanding pressures that come with it, Selena pushed back against beauty standards in an empowering way by telling fans:

“So I be trying to stay skinny, but I went to Jack in the Box and I got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich. But honestly, I don’t care about my weight because people bitch about it anyway. ‘You’re too small,’ ‘you’re too big,’ ‘that doesn’t fit,’ ‘Meh meh meh meh.’ B**ch, I am perfect the way I am.”

Body positivity then and now!! And she’s really bringing it this time!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Share ’em down in the comments (below)!

