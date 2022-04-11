Selena Gomez Has A Message For Haters Who ‘Bitch About’ Her Weight!

Selena Gomez can’t be bothered by the body shaming anymore.

In the last few years, the Disney Channel alum has emerged as an advocate for body positivity as well as mental health. Her wisdom is definitely hard earned, as she’s undergone all her mental and physical health struggles (including dealing with lupus and bipolar disorder) in the public eye. But now that she’s come so far in her journey, the negative attention doesn’t seem to affect her as much as it used to!

To demonstrate, the Rare Beauty founder posted a few TikToks on Sunday, in which she humorously revealed:

“So I be trying to stay skinny, but I went to Jack in the Box and I got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich.”

In a followup, she said:

“But honestly, I don’t care about my weight because people bitch about it anyway: ‘You’re too small.’ ‘You’re too big.’ ‘That doesn’t fit.’ ‘Meh meh meh meh.’ Bitch, I am perfect the way I am.”

In a third video, she concluded:

“Moral of the story? Bye.”

Hell yes, Selener!

The singer previously opened up about her body image issues on Raquelle Stevens’ Giving Back Generation video podcast, reflecting:

“I experienced that with my weight fluctuation for the first time. I have lupus and deal with kidney issues and high blood pressure so I deal with a lot of health issues and for me that’s when I really started noticing more of the body image stuff. No, [the lupus doesn’t affect my weight]; it’s the combination of all of it. It’s the medication I have to take for the rest of my life—it depends on even the month, to be honest. So for me, I really noticed when people started attacking me for that. In reality, that’s just my truth. I fluctuate. It depends what’s happening in my life. Right [it’s totally out of my control], and that got to me big time. I think for me, that really messed me up for a bit.”

Though the Only Murders in the Building star has clearly been active on TikTok, she’s mostly stepped away from social media (she “created a system” in which she doesn’t have access to her account passwords). Speaking recently with Good Morning America, she explained:

“I haven’t been on the Internet in 4-and-a-half years. It has changed my life completely. I am happier, I am more present, I connect more with people. I understand how powerful the Internet is, and in so many ways it’s done the best things for the world. But for me, I get to my news that is actually important I get through people in my life.”

Selena has obviously done a lot of hard work on her own wellness, and we respect it so much. Most of all, we’re just glad she seems happy and healthy and in a great place right now!

