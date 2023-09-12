Selena Gomez Posts Swimsuit Thirst Trap After Throwing Down Gauntlet For Guys Who Want To Date Her!

Summer may be coming to a close, but it’s not over yet! And Selena Gomez is using the making sure to get in under the wire while she can by posting a sexy selfie in her new swimsuit!

On Monday, the 31-year-old took to Instagram to share some sizzling photos. In her Stories, she posted a pic of herself squatting down in front of a mirror rocking an all-black ensemble, featuring some slick black Oxford style shoes. The snap that caught everyone’s attention, though, was her second one, where she showed off her HAWT curves and showed some skin. She teased her followers by standing in front of a beauty room mirror in a slick black one piece swimsuit.

Ch-ch-check out the pics (below):

Hot damn! Summer is over when Sel says it’s over! Let’s see that one up close!

Yowza! That’s one heck of a thirst trap! Selena has it and knows it! And that’s why she’s not willing to put up with any scrubs!

As we previously reported, with the release of her song Single Soon, the musician dished to SiriusXM that boys continuously seem to “confuse standards with high maintenance” — and she totally called them out on it! This girl has STANDARDS, y’all! And that’s why she’s in no rush to find a man:

“… I’m just enjoying where I’m at and I just want to be happy with who I am so that whenever that person comes into my life, I can just have them add on to me instead of being this insecure person that I normally used to be.”

She def seems secure now! What do U think of Selena’s gorg pics on the ‘gram, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Selena Gomez/Instagram]