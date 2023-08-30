Selena Gomez is on the mend after a surprise surgery!

On Saturday, the 31-year-old pop star took to the comments of one of her fan accounts’ posts promoting her new song Single Soon. The song has so far been a huge success for Sel, but unfortunately she’s been focused on a nasty injury she got right after she released the track! She wrote in an Instagram comment:

“Broke my hand and had surgery.”

Ouch!

She didn’t explain further what happened that caused her to break her hand, nor did she elaborate on her recovery, but she did let her fans know she wasn’t super concerned with the promotion of her single right now:

“I don’t care about selling anything. I’m just happy to make music with my friends.”

Well, it’s good to hear she’s doing okay and that she’s happy! Hopefully it wasn’t her dominant hand and the break won’t cause her too much trouble so she can get back to regular life as soon as possible. We can’t imagine how frustrating and inconvenient a broken hand could be, especially for someone like the ever-so-busy Selena Gomez!!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Selena Gomez/Instagram]