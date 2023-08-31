Selena Gomez Drags Boys Who 'Confuse Standards With High Maintenance'! EPIC!!!

Selena Gomez is leaning into her single life!

The pop star spilled the latest tea on her love life while promoting her new track Single Soon on SiriusXM Hits 1 LA with Tony Fly and Symon on Thursday, and it’s clear she’s in no rush to settle down!

The Only Murders in the Building star was asked about a lyric in the song, in which she calls herself “a little high maintenance, but I’m worth a try.” Except she’s now saying she realizes that’s not exactly right, clarifying:

“I think I have standards, and I think I live in a world right now where boys confuse standards with high maintenance.”

Calling ’em out!

It seems Selly has been describing herself as “high maintenance” for a while now. She even did so hilariously loudly when she posted a viral video of herself hitting on hot soccer players. Take a look!

She even explained that moment in the interview, lamenting:

“Not one of ’em gave a damn. I don’t think they heard me. It’s fine.”

LOLz! Noooo! We’re betting one or two would have been interested if he’d heard her! We mean, it’s SELENA GOMEZ! High maintenance or not!

So what’s the deal? Were boys always telling her she was high maintenance? And she took it on board? Well, we’re glad to hear she now realizes maybe it’s not so much that she has a problem — and that it’s just guys failing to live up to her standards! Good for her!

So why include in the new song? Well, she explains:

“The line was really fun because I’m not ashamed to say, ‘I actually require X, Y, and Z for you to be with me.’ So, in a way, it was just meant to be for the attitude of the song. And that’s genuinely how I feel.”

Nothing wrong with knowing what you want! So, what is she looking for?! Justin Bieber‘s ex dished:

“You gotta be cool, man. Not cool in the sense that people think you’re cool. You just gotta be nice and like, please make me laugh and also just be good to my family and people around you.”

But we repeat: she’s in NO rush! She concluded:

“I think everybody goes through the phase of, ‘oh, it’d be nice to like have someone,’ and I get that. But I’m just enjoying where I’m at and I just want to be happy with who I am so that whenever that person comes into my life, I can just have them add on to me instead of being this insecure person that I normally used to be.”

She went on to insist the song is all about expressing how “totally OK [it is] being on your own and it’s fun.” Love it! Such a good perspective! And the right one so you don’t lower those perfectly reasonable standards!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below)!

