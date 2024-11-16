Sex Education Star Accused Of Shocking Number Of Sex Crimes Against Children -- Starting When He Was Just 10 Years Old!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

This is all so disturbing…

According to The US Sun, 24-year-old actor Alexander Westwood, who starred in 17 episodes of Sex Education, has been accused of 26 sex offenses against women and children, including rape. And he started these alleged heinous crimes when he was just 10 years old. WHAT!

Westwood has been accused of sexually abusing one girl over a seven-year period. He also allegedly made young kids recite Shakespeare while naked during an acting class and take part in nude role-play scenes. What the f**k. And there is, unfortunately, more. The Outlawed star allegedly raped a woman over the age of 16 four times and forced a young girl and boy to engage in sexual activity.

His other charges included seven counts of sexual assault on a female, three counts of causing a child under 13 to watch a sexual act, and three counts of assaulting a girl under the age of 13 by touching. Also, he was charged with two counts of inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity involving penetration and three counts of assaulting a female 13 and over by penetration. Per The US Sun, Prosecutor Andrew Wallace said about the charges against Westwood in Wolverhampton Crown Court this week amid his trial:

“Alexander Westwood is an actor. He is a supreme manipulator. All these charges have a common theme, of inappropriate touching and predatory behavior. The 10 indictments concerning a girl, the first charge is on the date of his 10th birthday, that is the date because there is no criminality before this age. If we were to list every instance there would be hundreds of charges.”

Wallace then alleged Westwood would give acting lessons to young kids and “used this as an opportunity to touch his pupils inappropriately,” adding:

“These are schoolgirls we are talking about, teenagers. Imagine asking Dame Judy Dench to recite Hamlet naked? She would tell you where to go.”

One of his former students even spoke about how Westwood sexually assaulted her on Friday by touching her breast and vagina without her consent when she was just 16. In a pre-recorded interview played to the jury, she claimed she went to his place to get advice on how to get into acting and help comp a CV. But what happened instead was horrific. She alleged Westwood had her strip naked to “get into character” and to put his hands on her breasts:

“I went to Alex’s house. I wanted to get into acting. We did some [acting] scenes. He wanted me to act. For one scene he asked me to be topless. And I did. For another scene he asked me to be completely naked. He wanted me to really get into character by being naked.”

The victim continued:

“In one of the scenes he put his hands on my breasts. He wanted me to take my clothes off in a sexy kind of way. I was fully naked, and he was telling me that I was good. I thought it was a bit weird. He said he wanted me to get into character. I was the daughter, and he was the father. It was something about a sexual relationship between a father and daughter. I felt disgusted by it.”

Our hearts break for all the victims, and we hope they get justice. Reactions? Sound off in the comments.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

