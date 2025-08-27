Shanna Moakler Shows Off Bikini Body After Weight Loss!

It’s suns out, buns out for Shanna Moakler!

Travis Barker’s ex-wife took to Instagram on Monday to show off sultry new snaps of her summer body! In the pics, the 50-year-old poses on the sandy shores of Treasure Cay in the Bahamas in nothing more than an orange bikini embellished with gold gems. She captioned the post:

“Let’s play in Treasure Cay”

See (below):

Hawt!

Just two days before that post, she also showed off another sweet beach snap with her man Greg Vaughan. See (below):

It was just last year that the former Miss USA opened up about using weight loss drug Mounjaro to help shed weight after using food to fill the void while in a “very, very dark place” mentally following the death of her parents. She told People at the time:

“I stopped dieting. I stopped exercising. I just ate like s**t. I was so devastated, and I missed my f**king mom and dad.”

Aw!

She looks great these days!! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Drop ’em in the comments (below)!

