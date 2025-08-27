Got A Tip?

Shanna Moakler

Shanna Moakler Shows Off Bikini Body After Weight Loss!

Shanna Moakler Shows Off Bikini Body After Weight Loss!

It’s suns out, buns out for Shanna Moakler!

Travis Barker’s ex-wife took to Instagram on Monday to show off sultry new snaps of her summer body! In the pics, the 50-year-old poses on the sandy shores of Treasure Cay in the Bahamas in nothing more than an orange bikini embellished with gold gems. She captioned the post:

“Let’s play in Treasure Cay”

See (below):

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shanna Moakler (@shannamoakler)

Hawt!

Just two days before that post, she also showed off another sweet beach snap with her man Greg Vaughan. See (below):

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shanna Moakler (@shannamoakler)

It was just last year that the former Miss USA opened up about using weight loss drug Mounjaro to help shed weight after using food to fill the void while in a “very, very dark place” mentally following the death of her parents. She told People at the time:

“I stopped dieting. I stopped exercising. I just ate like s**t. I was so devastated, and I missed my f**king mom and dad.”

Aw!

She looks great these days!! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Drop ’em in the comments (below)!

[Images via Shanna Moakler/Instagram & Judy Eddy/WENN]

Aug 26, 2025 17:20pm PDT

