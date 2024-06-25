Shanna Moakler Admits To Using Mounjaro After Eating ‘The Pain Away’ Following Parents’ Deaths

Shanna Moakler has had a rough year… but Mounjaro helped her get through it.

The Miss USA pageant winner is the latest celeb to admit to dabbling in the world of weight loss meds. For her, though, it all began with tragedy. During an interview with People published on Tuesday, the 49-year-old opened up about losing BOTH her parents last year. Her mom died in January, and her dad passed away just seven months later:

“I was in a very, very dark place. I stopped dieting. I stopped exercising. I just ate like s**t. I was so devastated, and I missed my f**king mom and dad.”

So to fill the void, she turned to food:

“I was like, ‘I’m going to f**king eat the pain away.’”

She said the pain was compounded by paparazzi hounding her about her ex-husband Travis Barker’s new wife Kourtney Kardashian, who underwent emergency fetal surgery at around the same time:

“It was on another level, and I didn’t know how to deal. I was sad. And I just missed my parents so much.”

We’re sure that made things much worse, especially given her thoughts on Kourt and Trav… However, she told the outlet that she’s been feeling renewed ever since getting on the weight loss drug earlier this year:

“I don’t think anyone has a clue about who I am. I’m more than just the ex-wife of famous men. I was Miss USA at 19. I’m smart. Every part I’ve ever got in any movie, or every show I hosted or auditioned for, I worked my f**king ass off to get.”

Wow. We’re glad she’s feeling more herself again after a devastating year. The Mounjaro admission is really jarring and unsettling, especially in light of her mourning struggles — and we’re sending good thoughts to Shanna after the tragedies of losing both of her parents in such short order.

[Images via Shanna Moakler/Instagram & FayesVision/WENN]