Katy Perry Shows Orlando Bloom What He's Missing In Teeny Bikini! 

Katy Perry is soaking up the summer!

News broke a few weeks ago that the pop star called off her engagement to Orlando Bloom — putting a real downer on the sunny season. Despite sparking romance rumors with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, that spark has already started to fade, too. Sux! Now, she’s totally single — and ain’t afraid to flaunt what she’s got!

During a break from her Lifetimes Tour while in Tampa, Florida, the performer took a dip in the ocean in a teeny tiny black bikini with white trimming — tryna make Orlando regret walking away, eh? We bet it’s working!!

In photos snapped on Thursday, the Firework artist was seen showing some skin while she dipped in the ocean. In one pic, she threw two peace signs in the air as she splashed in the waves. Another saw her stepping out of the water looking like she was pulled straight outta Baywatch! Ch-ch-check it out HERE.

She looks amazing! And très relaxed! Just what she needs after an emotional few months!

Reactions, y’all? Think she was trying to make someone jealous??

