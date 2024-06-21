Shannen Doherty Says Ex-Husband Hopes She'll 'Die' Before He Has To Pay Spousal Support!

Whether it’s true or not, this is just so hard to hear…

As Shannen Doherty is battling breast cancer, things just seem to be getting worse in her other big fight — her divorce from Kurt Iswarienko. The Heathers star filed for divorce from her husband of 11 years after she allegedly caught him cheating — right before she went in for surgery! He denied any infidelity at the time, but it wasn’t enough to patch things up. And the split hasn’t gotten less messy…

Now the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum is accusing her ex of something truly awful — using delay tactics so her impending death from cancer will save him some money! Yeesh! In new court docs obtained by People, she says he’s waiting until she dies to send over his financial info so he won’t have to fork over spousal support! She wrote in the legal docs:

“It is simply not right that Kurt be permitted to prolong our divorce in hopes that I die before he is required to pay me while he continues to live his life and shirk his responsibilities to his dying wife of more than 11 years.”

Right now, Shannen is waiting for Kurt to send her info on his “archive” of original photography work, something of which she’s made many requests for. And the Charmed star thinks he’s just beating around the bush for her to succumb to her terminal breast cancer first. How cruel…

The photographer’s lawyers were quick to deny this claim, saying he tried to find a “resolution” back in October 2023, but Shannen denied the settlement deal. Attorney Katherine Heersema said in a statement:

“Kurt is not ‘simply wait[ing] for Shannen to die’. He wants the best for Shannen and he wants both of them to be able to put this case behind them and move forward.”

As far as why Shannen didn’t agree on the settlement deal, she claimed it “skirted around the issues of his original works created during marriage” and “his earning capacity”.

Shannen is requesting $15,434 per month in spousal support from her ex. She says she’s going to lose her SAG health insurance due to not working, and with her Charmed residuals decreasing, she can’t afford to keep up with her medical bills. She’s also accusing Kurt of living a wild and rich lifestyle while she has no access to the money, their airplane, or their Texas vacation home:

“Kurt has been utilizing the airplane, spending thousands of dollars at medical spas, jewelry stores, Gucci, and on flights… while simultaneously claiming he has insufficient funds with which to support me.”

The docs offer ballpark calculations of $672,916 as Kurt’s spendable average income over the past three years. Filings claim “at least” $56,076 per month is spendable, and that’s where Shannen’s spousal support could come from. Meanwhile she has an annual average of $259,708 spendable, which included her work from 2021 and 2022, her residuals, and back when she had active health insurance. This year so far, though, she claims to have made around $25,000 — which is a HUGE decrease.

With this divorce going on, Shannen has also racked up some serious legal fees — $130,000 worth. So she wants her ex to fork over $130k for future fees plus another $10,000 to pay off her current attorneys.

