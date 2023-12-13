Shannen Doherty's Ex Denies Cheating On Her -- But She Says He's Lying!!

Shannen Doherty and her ex Kurt Iswarienko have two very different sides to this story!

Last week, the Charmed star made headlines when she claimed her husband had cheated on her for two years during their 11-year marriage — something she discovered right as she was headed in for brain surgery amid her cancer battle. Awful on all accounts. What a huge jerk this guy must be, right? But… is it true?

If you ask Kurt’s pals, they’re denying it all! Speaking to TMZ on Tuesday, sources close to him claimed the photographer and actress had been living pretty much completely separate lives for TWO YEARS before her surgery in January. Also? They say he’d been upfront with her about moving on with someone new!

According to the insiders, the couple’s relationship hit a rough patch by late 2020, which was impacted by her cancer returning and the pandemic. While Kurt tried to stay in her life — even renting a home in the area from January 2021 to July 2021 so they could figure things out — it ultimately didn’t work. He moved to Austin, Texas instead.

That’s where he met his new partner… Collier Grimm, AKA his agent at PICTUREKID, according to TMZ! Oof! Shannen’s very own rep, Leslie Sloane, hinted at this as her client filed for divorce by directing the outlet to contact “Kurt’s agent” who she claimed was “intimately involved” in the matter for further comments about the split. Jeez, the bitterness! They are reportedly still together btw.

So while Kurt was living in the Lone Star State, his wife — yes, they weren’t divorced yet and wouldn’t start that process until April — was staying in California. He supposedly told the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum about the new romance just after New Year’s this year. Just a few days later, the 52-year-old fell and went in for an MRI, where the brain tumor was discovered. Shortly after, she had surgery. Kurt flew back and was there for several doctor’s appointments with her — until she said she didn’t want him around on the morning of the operation (which was January 16, BTW).

The insiders now think Shannen is twisting the narrative by making it seem like her ex had been sneaking around behind her back, something they deny. That said, they do admit it was terrible timing! Just, you know, not infidelity.

So… what does the Heathers star have to say to all of this?? She clapped back in a heated Instagram post Tuesday night, arguing:

“Let’s Be Clear, the truth matters. I just received a disturbing phone call that @tmz_tv was going to run a story about me. The story supposedly comes from my husbands friends (soon to be ex) that he told me two years ago he was cheating on me and we have had an open marriage. This is an absolute lie and I will address the marriage and affair further on @letsbeclearpod In the meantime …. @tmz_tv please do more due diligence and to the ‘friends/girifriend’ who tried to put this story out, I realize you’re scared of the truth but trying to circumvent it with lies will get you nowhere. #thetruthmatters”

Damn!

This drama seems far from over…

And according to her former co-star Holly Marie Combs in the comments section, “Shannen has never deleted a text in her life. Or theirs. #receipts.” Ooooh, this could get ugly fast!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below)!

