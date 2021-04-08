Shaq Pays Off Man's Engagement Ring Debt -- Watch The Heartwarming Video!

Shaquille O’Neal wants to make the world smile, one grand gesture at a time!

The NBA legend brightened a Georgia man’s day when he paid off the guy’s engagement ring debt at a jewelry store — and it was all caught on video.

Video: Drake’s 3-Year-Old Son Shows Off Advanced Basketball Shooting Skills

On NBA on TNT Tuesday night, the former athlete explained that he was in a Zales in the Atlanta area on Monday shopping for some earrings when he noticed a man was a bit stressed about paying his bill. Shaq Daddy said he overheard the guy talking about a payment plan for the ring he bought for his girlfriend, when he felt like he had to intervene. He recalled:

“I seen the guy come in — he was just so shy. He was saying, ‘Hey, how much do I owe to pay off my ring.’ And I was like, ‘My man, how much is the ring?’ I’m not going to say the amount, but it’s not a lot for me… I was like, ‘You know what? Tell your girlfriend I got her. I’ll take care of it.'”

The guy protested, but Shaq insisted, telling him he does stuff like this “all the time.” So the ex-baller whipped out his credit card and bought the ring! AH-Mazing!

Ch-ch-check out the posts (below) to hear the full story!

"I'm just trying to make people smile… That's all."@SHAQ helped a young man out at a local jewelry store by paying for his engagement ring. pic.twitter.com/eK8n0YHGb7 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 7, 2021

[Image via ShaqFuRadio/Instagram]