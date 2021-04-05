Drake's 3-Year-Old Son Adonis Shows Off Advanced Basketball Shooting Skills -- LOOK!

Looks like little Adonis can seriously run the court already at just 3 years old!

Drake‘s wonderfully adorable little guy came through in a new clip that the Canadian rapper posted to his Instagram Story late on Sunday night, April 4.

In the vid, Adonis can been seen shooting a rainbow-colored basketball into a kiddie-sized indoor hoop. Sure, so the basket isn’t the regulation height (10 feet), but still… this kid can get BUCKETS!

Ch-ch-check out the video, pulled off Drizzy’s Stories by a fan account and shared (below)!

Whoa! We know how the Degrassi alum is a huge fan of the NBA‘s Toronto Raptors, and he’s often seen cheering court side at their games when he’s in town. Sooo can it be assumed that maybe he’s hoping his son can reach that level, as well?! Love it!

