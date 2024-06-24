Blue Crush & Pirates Of The Caribbean Actor Killed In Shark Attack

It’s hard to believe this is even real! How horrific… Tamayo Perry has been killed in a shark attack!

The surfer/lifeguard/actor, whom you probably saw in Blue Crush and Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, was catching waves off the coast of Oahu early Sunday afternoon when a shark got hold of him.

Honolulu Emergency Services Department confirmed in a press conference they responded to calls of a surfer being attacked by a shark near Mālaekahana Beach on Oahu’s North Shore. Riding jet skis in, they were able to pull the victim to shore. But it was too late. Honolulu EMS “assisted with his death pronouncement.” So sad…

In addition to occasionally acting in classic films, Tamayo was a well-respected surfer and lifeguard. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi called him “a legendary waterman and highly respected.” Honolulu Ocean Safety Acting Chief Kurt Lager said in the press conference that he was “a professional surfer known worldwide” and “a lifeguard loved by all.” He added:

“Tamayo’s personality was infectious and as much as people loved him, he loved everyone else more.”

What a tragic loss. Tamayo was just 49 years old. #RIP… You can see more (below):

[Image via Tamayo Perry/Universal/Disney/Instagram.]