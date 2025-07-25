The Meaningful Place Sharon Osbourne May Lay Ozzy To Rest, Say Friends

Sharon Osbourne has been absolutely devastated by the loss of her husband, rock legend Ozzy Osbourne. As have many, right? But according to her friends, she has plans to memorialize his legacy in the sweetest way.

After the Prince of Darkness’ death, a pal of the 72-year-old widow told The Mirror on Friday the rockstar passed peacefully in their multi-million dollar mansion in Buckinghamshire:

“In the end, he died peacefully at home with all the family with him. It’s a lovely house and Sharon wanted to bring him back from LA.”

As we heard, the Black Sabbath frontman’s death was unexpected in the end, with paramedics rushing to the scene to try everything they could to save him. They reportedly worked for two hours, but sadly nothing could be done. This has undoubtedly left the family torn apart…

And that’s why Sharon’s friends say she might not have the emotional strength to host a big service for her late husband:

“I don’t know if she will feel strong enough to have a big memorial for all the people who want to say goodbye to him.”

Continuing, the source revealed:

“We think she may want to bury him privately at home, in the garden.”

According to a source for The Sun on Thursday, there’s still a possibility the music legend will have a more public memorial service separately:

“There are conversations about a celebration of his life in Birmingham, the city that meant so much to him. Artists like Yungblud, who was seen by Ozzy as a musician who could carry on the mantle of what he started all those years ago, is expected to have a role in it.”

Of course, with a rock ‘n roll powerhouse like Ozzy, the whole world is mourning and wants their chance to honor him:

“There are hundreds of big names who will want to pay their respects and celebrate his life and legacy, as well as thousands of fans who would line the streets to say goodbye.”

We’ll continue to keep you updated as we hear more about his potential services… but we totally understand if this is something Sharon wants to keep private for the family. Losing her husband after 43 years of marriage, we just can’t imagine.

Rest in peace, Ozzy.

