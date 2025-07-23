Got A Tip?

Sharon Osbourne

Sharon Osbourne Reacts To Heartfelt Ozzy Osbourne Tribute After His Death

Sharon Osbourne Reacts to Ozzy Osbourne Tribute After His Death

Sharon Osbourne is appreciating all the love after her husband Ozzy Osbourne sadly passed away on Tuesday.

The rock legend died at 76 after a years-long battle with Parkinson’s disease. The death has resulted in thousands mourning the musician-turned-reality star online, including family friend Gavin Rossdale, who shared a sweet tribute on Instagram, writing alongside a photo of the duo:

“RIP OZZY – a great man -a true legend. i met ozzy through [Jack Osbourne] just a few times but he was so warm and kind and funny and i love that memory .sending much love to his family at this difficult time. Rest in power.”

Making her first public comment since announcing the passing, Sharon commented on the post:

“Bless you”

Aw.

See (below):

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gavin Rossdale (@gavinrossdale)

Such a heartbreaking loss for the family, but we hope the outpouring of love is helping them as they mourn. R.I.P.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

Jul 23, 2025 08:00am PDT

