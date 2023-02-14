Sharon Stone Posts Tear-Filled TikTok Confirming Brother's Death -- A Year After His Baby's Tragic Passing

This must have been such a difficult video to film. We have no idea how Sharon Stone did it.

The Casino star took to TikTok on Monday to share a very personal message confirming the tragic news that broke earlier in the day — her brother Patrick Stone had passed away from a cardiac arrest. Per TMZ, the 57-year-old died suddenly on Sunday morning in Pennsylvania. His wife Tasha broke the news to friends first, writing:

“My heart feels like it’s been ripped out of my chest. Patrick went to be with our sweet River … I don’t know what else to say, he was my world.”

For those who didn’t hear, the family was hit with tragedy just over a year ago when Patrick and Tasha’s baby River, nephew to Sharon, passed away from organ failure at just 11 months old. Just like in that case, there was sadly nothing medical science could do.

Tasha continued:

“I’m not sure what life is supposed to look like without my husband by my side and quite honestly I don’t want to, but I will of course. I just hope that you always stay by my side watching over Hunter, Kaylee and I.”

After the story got out, Sharon posted a video in which she tried to keep a brave face and give her beloved brother a proper obit, saying:

“This message is to confirm that yes, we did lose my brother, Patrick Joseph Stone, to a heart attack yesterday. Yes, he is the man who is the father to River, who we lost last year at 11 months old.”

Sharon mentioned the family members Patrick was leaving behind. Afterward she was unable to keep from crying. But like the true pro she is, she carried on with the task, going on to express her gratitude for the well-wishes:

“Like any family, we thank you for your love and support in this time of immeasurable grief… and we appreciate all of your condolences.”

She concluded:

“Yes, we’ve had a tremendous amount of loss in these past couple of years, as so many of you also have. And we do greatly understand that the loss is here on earth. And I thank you very much for the love and support that you’ve shown us.”

See the full video (below):

The Basic Instinct star also posted a throwback pic on Instagram:

So sad…

