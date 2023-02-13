Stephen 'Twitch' Boss Honored In Emotional Celebration Of Life Service -- Details

Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ loved ones gathered together to pay tribute to him in an emotional and inspiring celebration of life service on Saturday in Los Angeles.

According to People, tWitch’s wife Allison Holker, and their children, Weslie, 14 (from Allison’s previous relationship), Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3, were joined by friends as they honored the dancer and former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ in an afternoon full of dance, prayer, and sharing fond memories.

Several stars took the stage to mourn tWitch, including Ellen DeGeneres, Loni Love, and Wayne Brady. The service was conducted by family pastor Joe Smith. Dance icon Debbie Allen and Jeff Thacker, who officiated Stephen and Allison’s 2013 wedding, also introduced a video tribute while country artist Mickey Guyton and pop star Andy Grammer performed at the heartfelt event. Attendees included Derek Hough, Wade Robson, AJ McLean, Robin Antin, many So You Think You Can Dance cast and crew, and the entire Ellen DeGeneres Show cast and crew.

Perhaps the most touching part of the ceremony was when Allison and Weslie announced the creation of the Move with Kindness Foundation, which they started to support mental health initiatives in Stephen’s honor. At one point during the celebration, they stood before everyone to share the impact the late performer had on their lives. Allison said:

“He was the light. He chose love, grace, and kindness. And he deserves to be celebrated.”

So very true. Guests were given “Move with Kindness” wristbands and asked to donate to the organization, which will uplift “individuals facing adversity by serving as a source of support and inspiration,” according to display cards. Allison also told the crowd she hopes to carry on Boss’ legacy by “spreading love and mental health awareness.” Such a meaningful way to honor him.

As we’ve been following, the 40-year-old died by suicide on December 13. His family mourned his loss at a private funeral in early January. Since then, Allison has been busy fighting in court to legally acquire Stephen’s assets (including his entertainment royalties and union payouts) since he died without a will. It’s been an incredibly difficult time for his loved ones, which is why many were grateful for the opportunity to come together and mourn the significant loss with others.

After attending the celebration of life service, Derek Hough took to his Instagram with a series of photos alongside his World of Dance co-star, writing:

“Today we honored and celebrated our dear friend. The love felt in the room was palpable, the speeches were pure and the celebration of his life was a rollercoaster of emotions. I have so much admiration for @allisonholker demonstrating grace, strength and courage during this incredibly difficult time. Thank you for allowing us to share this vulnerable moment all together. We love you tWitch”

Ellen also shared a throwback video of her friend and colleague to social media (below).

SYTYCD season 6 contestant Mollee Gray also reflected on the impactful service on TikTok, sharing:

“So, we just got back from tWitch’s Celebration of Life. It was heartbreaking, it was funny, it was inspirational, literally everything that you can imagine in celebrating this man that has affected all of us.”

She was joined by her husband Jeka Jane, who was also in attendance, as she poured a glass of wine and gave a toast to “the things that [they] were inspired by” at the service, including kindness, big hugs, checking in on others, and making everyone feel “validated and seen.” Take a look:

@molleegray cheers to a man who forever changed everyone .. across the globe. you are so loved. ???? ♬ original sound – Mollee Gray

Our hearts go out to everyone continuing to mourn the loss of tWitch. R.I.P.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Allison Holker/Instagram]