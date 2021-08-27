Sharon Stone Asks For 'Miracle' As 11-Month-Old Nephew Hospitalized With 'Total Organ Failure'

Sharon Stone is asking for a miracle.

On Friday, the 63-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a photo of her 11-month-old nephew River Stone in the hospital and hooked up to several tubes and wires that surrounded his face and body. She revealed in the post that he had been discovered in his crib with organ failure earlier in the day, writing:

“My nephew and godson River Stone was found in his crib w total organ failure today. Please pray for him. We need a miracle.”

So heartbreaking…

The Basic Instinct star, who is currently in Venice, Italy, did not provide any other details about his condition at this time. Take a look at the post (below):

Oof, this poor little boy!

Following the devastating news on social media, Sharon received an outpouring of kind words from other celebrities in the comments section. Kate Hudson shared that she was “sending light and healing love” alongside prayer emojis and a heart, while Ruby Rose commented:

“Praying for River and your whole family.”

Director Ava Duvernay shared her support as well, expressing:

“Holding you and your family in prayer.”

Former The Talk co-host Sharon Osbourne penned:

“Bless him sending so much love and prayer.”

Leslie Jordan also offered well wishes, saying:

“Stay strong little River. Sending you all my love and prayers.

In case you didn’t know, the kiddo was born in September 2020 and is the son of her younger brother, Patrick Stone. The godmother celebrated his arrival into the world in an IG post almost a year ago, writing at the time:

“Look who’s going home: River William Stone. My brother Patrick and his wife Tasha’s new baby.”

Sharon is also a momma to three sons of her own, Quin, Laird, and Roan. According to People, she previously spoke about how becoming a mother through adoption wasn’t an easy feat, saying:

“Motherhood didn’t come easily, but it came lovingly to me by angels. We’re a happy and lucky family. That is the credo we stand for. We have a choice about what we teach our children — we have to stand tall and say yes to love.”

It’s clear how much family means to Sharon.

We are sending all of the love and light to River and his family at the moment. We cannot imagine how scared they all must be while he is in the hospital fighting for his life. Here’s hoping the little one recovers and is safe in his bed soon.

