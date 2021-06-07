Got A Tip?

Simone Biles Becomes First Woman To Win All-Around US Gymnastics Title SEVEN Times -- Twitter Reacts!

simone biles : breaks record with seven straight all title championship win

Make way for the queen!

We already knew Simone Biles was the best of the best in the gymnastics world, but she keeps raising the bar higher and higher. On Sunday, the Olympic champion took home her seventh-straight all around title at the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Championships. The monumental win broke her tie with Clara Schroth Lomady (a six-time winner circa the late ’40s/early ’50s) for most wins by an American woman. She is also now tied for most ever wins with male gymnast Alfred Jochim (circa late ’20s/early ’30s).

The 24-year-old isn’t just shattering records — she’s doing it with moves no one has ever seen before. She now has FOUR completely unique stunts named after her (per CNN), including a gravity-defying move called “The Biles” that she performed at the championship.

It’s easy to see how she earned the title of GOAT!

 

The athlete compiled a total score of 119.650 at the event, placing first in the vault, balance beam, and floor competitions. Suni Lee placed second with a score of 114.950, and Simone’s training partner Jordan Chiles placed in third with 114.450.

After the competition, Simone told NBC Sports:

“It’s really emotional, especially going into my second time doing an Olympic run. It’s really crazy, and I appreciate everyone that’s come out to watch and support us, especially after the year we’ve had.”

Following Sunday’s win, fans took to Twitter to celebrate her greatness. Reactions included:

“Simone Biles is most likely the greatest athlete of all time (that we know of, can quantify).
Not the best female athlete. Not the best gymnast. Just the best. Period. Fight me. I will show you videos of her doing things no other [human] can do like she does into submission.”

“Said it once and I’ll say it again, consider yourself BLESSED to be living in the same era as Simone Biles”

“Has anyone ever been better at a sport than Simone Biles is at gymnastics? She is an evolution like Wilt Chamberlain. They gotta change the rules to limit her.”

Plenty of celebs also tweeted their congratulations to (and awe of) the champion, including Jameela Jamil, Robin Roberts, Hillary Clinton, and former teammate Aly Raisman.

We’re extending our congrats to Simone as well — we can’t wait to watch her succeed this summer! Next up, the Olympic trials, and then on to Tokyo!

Ch-ch-check out some more reactions (below):

[Image via NBC Sports/YouTube]

Jun 07, 2021 10:38am PDT

