Simone Biles Becomes First Woman To Win All-Around US Gymnastics Title SEVEN Times -- Twitter Reacts!

Make way for the queen!

We already knew Simone Biles was the best of the best in the gymnastics world, but she keeps raising the bar higher and higher. On Sunday, the Olympic champion took home her seventh-straight all around title at the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Championships. The monumental win broke her tie with Clara Schroth Lomady (a six-time winner circa the late ’40s/early ’50s) for most wins by an American woman. She is also now tied for most ever wins with male gymnast Alfred Jochim (circa late ’20s/early ’30s).

The 24-year-old isn’t just shattering records — she’s doing it with moves no one has ever seen before. She now has FOUR completely unique stunts named after her (per CNN), including a gravity-defying move called “The Biles” that she performed at the championship.

“It’s never been done before. And it’s called, ‘The Biles.’” pic.twitter.com/5uoyYQPzWB — Lindsay Crouse (@lindsaycrouse) June 7, 2021

It’s easy to see how she earned the title of GOAT!

I really love all of Simone Biles blinged out GOAT ???? motifs on her unitards. You let them know who is the best pic.twitter.com/TmJZ6cysbp — The Socially Distant Architect (@nicspalate) June 7, 2021

The athlete compiled a total score of 119.650 at the event, placing first in the vault, balance beam, and floor competitions. Suni Lee placed second with a score of 114.950, and Simone’s training partner Jordan Chiles placed in third with 114.450.

After the competition, Simone told NBC Sports:

“It’s really emotional, especially going into my second time doing an Olympic run. It’s really crazy, and I appreciate everyone that’s come out to watch and support us, especially after the year we’ve had.”

Following Sunday’s win, fans took to Twitter to celebrate her greatness. Reactions included:

“Simone Biles is most likely the greatest athlete of all time (that we know of, can quantify).

Not the best female athlete. Not the best gymnast. Just the best. Period. Fight me. I will show you videos of her doing things no other [human] can do like she does into submission.” “Said it once and I’ll say it again, consider yourself BLESSED to be living in the same era as Simone Biles” “Has anyone ever been better at a sport than Simone Biles is at gymnastics? She is an evolution like Wilt Chamberlain. They gotta change the rules to limit her.”

Plenty of celebs also tweeted their congratulations to (and awe of) the champion, including Jameela Jamil, Robin Roberts, Hillary Clinton, and former teammate Aly Raisman.

We’re extending our congrats to Simone as well — we can’t wait to watch her succeed this summer! Next up, the Olympic trials, and then on to Tokyo!

Congrats @Simone_Biles proud of you!!!! ???????????? — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) June 7, 2021

I cry every time I watch @Simone_Biles! To be this great and this Black… our ancestors couldn’t imagine this. Hell in the 70s & 80s it was still an audacious dream. I think of all the young Black girls who see themselves. Well deserved. You can’t contain this kinda excellence. https://t.co/9W5PR3SEOx — Ty Alexander (@loveTyAlexander) June 7, 2021

A living legend. We are so lucky to witness her magic. @Simone_Biles https://t.co/E5fpZY4NQY — Jameela Jamil ???? (@jameelajamil) June 7, 2021

I’ve watched “the Biles” championship video in it’s entirety at least one hundred times this morning. @Simone_Biles pic.twitter.com/Fnymar2iCA — Chasten Glezman Buttigieg (@Chasten) June 7, 2021

Congratulations to the unstoppable @Simone_Biles who just won her record seventh US championship title! More on her big victory and how she's gearing up for the #Olympic trials coming up @GMA — Robin Roberts (@RobinRoberts) June 7, 2021

Simone Biles is better at her thing than anyone else is at their things. https://t.co/9zFYtBkwrc — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) June 7, 2021

I hold my breath every time. It’s sheer human greatness at a level that should be impossible and yet… is made to look effortless. I feel so lucky to witness @Simone_Biles in my lifetime https://t.co/DtIKAMH0CT — Robin Thede (@robinthede) June 7, 2021

As @Simone_Biles said at the 2016 Olympics: "I'm not the next Usain Bolt or Michael Phelps. I'm the first Simone Biles." https://t.co/IAXRPYGNM8 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 7, 2021

In case you were wondering, the answer is yes. Simone Biles is the only person in the entire world that I feel I can trust. pic.twitter.com/ga7veiXuCY — Adam Rippon (@AdamRippon) June 7, 2021

[Image via NBC Sports/YouTube]