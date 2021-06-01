Serena Williams & MORE Stars Show Support For Naomi Osaka Amid French Open Withdrawal

The stars are coming out to show major support for Naomi Osaka!

As we have been reporting the last few days, the tennis superstar withdrew herself from the French Open after explaining how media interviews and post-match press conferences contributed to her social anxiety.

Osaka had previously been fined $15,000 by tournament officials for ducking out on media obligations after her first round win in the tournament. Officials had threatened her with possible disqualification, too, if she continued to miss out on speaking with sports journalists.

But as we reported on Monday, Osaka jumped the gun on the French Open by withdrawing herself from the rest of the tournament, explicitly sharing why in a powerful message posted to her Twitter account. In it, she revealed suffering from “long bouts of depression” combined with feeling “vulnerable and anxious” surrounding the public speaking requirements of holding a press conference.

Now, other tennis stars and pro athletes are coming forward to show their love and support for the 23-year-old tennis phenom.

Serena Williams, who is also competing in this year’s French Open, took the lead on it with comments made in her own post-match press conference at the event. The tennis legend explained to reporters (below):

“I feel for Naomi. Not everyone is the same. I’m thick. Other people are thin. Everyone is different and everyone handles things differently. You just have to let her handle it the way she wants to and the best way she thinks she can. That’s the only thing I can say: I think she is doing the best she can.”

Amen!

Tennis greats Martina Navratilova and Billie Jean King were right there with Serena, cheering Naomi on and encouraging her via social media on Monday:

I am so sad about Naomi Osaka.I truly hope she will be ok. As athletes we are taught to take care of our body, and perhaps the mental & emotional aspect gets short shrift. This is about more than doing or not doing a press conference. Good luck Naomi- we are all pulling for you! — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) May 31, 2021

It’s incredibly brave that Naomi Osaka has revealed her truth about her struggle with depression. Right now, the important thing is that we give her the space and time she needs. We wish her well. — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) May 31, 2021

Love to see that support from one generation to another.

The women of tennis clearly have a tight sisterhood and an exceptional on-court tradition, and it warms our hearts to see it reflected on off-court matters, too.

And the love spanned sports, as well!

NFL quarterback Russell Wilson, Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez, NBA sharpshooter Stephen Curry, and WNBA all-time great Lisa Leslie all showed out equally powerfully for Osaka:

Even though it shouldn’t have to be like this, I’m proud of you for putting your foot down. Your mental health matters and should always come first. https://t.co/SKJlfTJuGm — Laurie Hernandez (@LaurieHernandez) June 1, 2021

You shouldnt ever have to make a decison like this-but so damn impressive taking the high road when the powers that be dont protect their own. major respect @naomiosaka https://t.co/OcRd95MqCn — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) May 31, 2021

It’s so sad that we are in a time that when a young person tells you they need help or a break, people respond with anger and a lack of support! I stand with you @naomiosaka Your mental health is just as important as your physical health ❤️???????? — Lisa Leslie (@LisaLeslie) May 31, 2021

Catching on like wildfire!

Heck, even Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez got in on the impactful moment:

Other celebs like Jordin Sparks, Chelsea Handler, Rita Wilson, Jaleel White, Naomi Campbell, and more also shared their well wishes on Twitter.

Amazing to see who Naomi has in her corner when it really counts!

And we say: GOOD!!! The more people who can share love and bring light to mental health care and battling social anxiety, the better!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF with your take on Osaka’s powerful decision and the reaction and fallout, down in the comments (below)…

