Simone Biles Confirms She Got A Boob Job! Look!

Simone Biles has confirmed it: she got a boob job!

Back in July the Olympian posted some HAWT photos on her Instagram from her vacation in Belize with hubby Jonathan Owens. Immediately, fans were surprised to see her new look in her bikini — and started speculating that maybe she’d gotten a breast enhancement in the comments. Commenters said at the time:

“Looks like someone got the girls enhanced

“U got them done?”

“Did she get a breast augmentation?”

“She got implants?”

“The twinsssss

“Nice implants they turned out so good!”

Her Chicago Bears safety husband even took to the comments to compliment her seemingly-new physique:

“You so fine baby wheeewww”

Related: Meghan Trainor Shows Off Her Breast Implants & A LOT MORE Skin!

See the pics (below):

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SIMONE BILES (@simonebiles)

Gorg! But were these post-op like fans thought?

According to Simone, it sounds like her followers were spot on! On Wednesday she posted her first acknowledgment of the enhancements — in a video doing flips on a trampoline. She captioned the Stories vid:

“first flip

-in a year

-at the new house

-with new

See for yourself (below):

simone biles instagram story boob job
(c) Simone Biles/Instagram
simone biles instagram story boob job
(c) Simone Biles/Instagram

Well, that pretty much confirms it, doesn’t it? We all know what cherry emojis have come to stand for boobs! But seriously, what else would she mean??

Also, she’s proving her new… weight differential… isn’t going to hinder her legendary gymnastics ability, either. Take that, haters!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

[Image via Simone Biles/Instagram]

Oct 17, 2025 13:00pm PDT

