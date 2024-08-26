Sister Wives Star Robyn Brown Is About To Dump Kody: SOURCE

Are Robyn and Kody Brown’s days numbered??

Earlier this month, the trailer for Sister Wives Season 19 dropped, and in the aftermath of Meri, Christine, and Janelle all breaking up with Kody, Robyn — the last wife standing — admits she feels like she’s “the idiot that got left behind.” Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Yikes!

And it sounds like it ain’t just FOMO… Robyn and Kody are apparently “very unhappy.” This could get real FAST!

Over the weekend, a source told The US Sun:

“Robyn and Kody are not doing well. They have been very unhappy. I mean, they’ve been unhappy since everything fell apart, but even more so now, it’s getting worse.”

Uh oh…

The source further claimed Kody’s anger is one of the major downfalls of their relationship:

“He’s just really mad at the world right now. He’s not who he used to be at all. He’s completely changed. He’s angry and he’s volatile, and he doesn’t like anybody that’s not worshiping him.”

“Worshiping him”?? Ew. Admittedly, Kody has had a rough year with the passing of his and Janelle’s son Garrison, but that doesn’t give him the right to take it out on his other loved ones.

Furthermore, the insider noted Kody is “controlling so much of [Robyn’s] life right now,” which has led her to become submissive” and “not happy.” The source also added she has abandoned her friendly and social demeanor amid all her and Kody’s drama. Poor Robyn!

Things have apparently gotten to SUCH a toxic point for the couple the source feels Kody is “turning into [Robyn’s] ex” David Preston Jessop, and that she “could definitely leave” if things continue down this road:

“Robyn is not committed to staying if things don’t change. That’s just what it has come down to. Their marriage is not going to sustain this kind of control. She’s not going to let her kids be raised in the same volatile, angry state that her other kids were raised in. Kody is turning into a mirror image of David. She took her kids away from him and took his parental control away. You think she’s going to stick around for this? No.”

That’s really sad! But we’re so happy to hear Robyn is putting the best interest of her children first!

The source added Robyn and Kody shared “so much love” at the beginning of their relationship, and that she “fell in love with the man who took care of his family,” but he’s “no longer that person.” The insider added:

“Her kids are still young, and she’s financially reliant on Kody. So, it would be tough to leave the marriage at this point in time … [He] pulled her away from her business ventures.”

The source concluded:

‘The kids and money are keeping her in the marriage, truthfully.”

We’ll just have to see how things play out! But it probably wouldn’t hurt Kody to start doing some self reflection after three — potentially FOUR — failed marriages!

Reactions?? Will YOU be watching Season 19?

[Images via TLC/YouTube]