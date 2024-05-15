Sister Wives Star Garrison Brown's Autopsy Report Reveals SHOCKING Detail About His Death...

More details have emerged surrounding Garrison Brown’s death.

Back in March, it was revealed the Sister Wives star had tragically died. It came as a shock to the entire family, particularly parents Janelle and Kody Brown, but we soon found out that Garrison had been struggling with his mental health. And in early April, the Flagstaff Police Department officially ruled his death as suicide after he was discovered by his younger brother Gabriel with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Related: Angie Harmon Is SUING Instacart & The Shopper Who Shot Her Dog

At the time, there was no word on if there were any drugs or alcohol in his system, but we’ve finally got some answers — and unfortunately they’ve only raised more questions.

In an autopsy report obtained by People on Wednesday, the Coconino County Medical Examiner noted that a contributing factor in Garrison’s death was ethanol intoxication, or in layman’s terms, alcohol poisoning. In the US, the legal limit for blood alcohol level is 0.08 percent. Any more than that and you aren’t allowed to drive. And anything above 0.40 percent is considered to be dangerous and even potentially life-threatening… With that in mind, it turns out that Garrison’s BAC was a shocking 0.307 percent based on iliac blood analysis and .370 percent based on vitreous analysis!

That is a shocking amount of alcohol in his system! It tracks with what his roommates said about his recent alcohol abuse, but it’s still so much he must have been barely coherent. He definitely was unable to make life-and-death decisions. Utterly tragic.

The late 25-year-old also had traces of caffeine in his system — famously a no-no among Mormons, like Garrison’s family. Though obviously that wasn’t a contributing factor like the alcohol was.

Poor guy. And poor family. Our hearts continue to be with the Browns.

[Images via TLC/YouTube]