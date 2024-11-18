SNL’s Marcello Hernández Brings THE Domingo To Sabrina Carpenter’s LA Show -- WATCH!

Marcello Hernández brought New York — or should we say Miami — to El Lay over the weekend!
Sabrina Carpenter fans were in for a treat on Sunday when the Saturday Night Live star made a surprise appearance at her Short n’ Sweet Tour stop at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. And he did it as his fan-favorite character Domingo from the sketch comedy show!
In a fun little bit, Sabrina asks him where he’s from, and he responds to her from the audience:
“I’m from Miami, baby.”
Sabrina then takes things in a steamy direction, responding:
“Miami? I wish you were from my bedroom. What are you doing here tonight?”
HA! In reference to her Bad Chem lyrics, he says:
“I’m the cute boy with the blue jacket and the thick accent.”
LOLz!
Sabrina responds:
“Wow, you sure are gorgeous. I’m getting flustered and overwhelmed. Is there anything you want to say before I arrest you, Domingo?”
Finally, the comedian quotes his own SNL song:
“Came all this way had to explain direct from Domingo / Sabrina’s a friend, she’s like my sis… but I would hook up though.”
HA! Watch their full interaction (below):
“Direct from Domingo!”
Marcello Hernández makes a surprise appearance at Sabrina Carpenter’s L.A. N2 #ShortnSweet show. ???? pic.twitter.com/uSYxiLgRAy
— Variety (@Variety) November 18, 2024
This all comes after Marcello brought Domingo back to SNL on Saturday during Charli XCX’s guest shot at hosting — just one month after debuting the character. You can watch the clip (below):
Reactions??
[Images via NBC & Sabrina Carpenter/YouTube, & MEGA/WENN]
