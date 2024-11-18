SNL’s Marcello Hernández Brings THE Domingo To Sabrina Carpenter’s LA Show -- WATCH!

Got A Tip?

Marcello Hernández brought New York — or should we say Miami — to El Lay over the weekend!

Sabrina Carpenter fans were in for a treat on Sunday when the Saturday Night Live star made a surprise appearance at her Short n’ Sweet Tour stop at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. And he did it as his fan-favorite character Domingo from the sketch comedy show!

In a fun little bit, Sabrina asks him where he’s from, and he responds to her from the audience:

“I’m from Miami, baby.”

Sabrina then takes things in a steamy direction, responding:

“Miami? I wish you were from my bedroom. What are you doing here tonight?”

HA! In reference to her Bad Chem lyrics, he says:

“I’m the cute boy with the blue jacket and the thick accent.”

LOLz!

Sabrina responds:

“Wow, you sure are gorgeous. I’m getting flustered and overwhelmed. Is there anything you want to say before I arrest you, Domingo?”

Finally, the comedian quotes his own SNL song:

“Came all this way had to explain direct from Domingo / Sabrina’s a friend, she’s like my sis… but I would hook up though.”

HA! Watch their full interaction (below):

This all comes after Marcello brought Domingo back to SNL on Saturday during Charli XCX’s guest shot at hosting — just one month after debuting the character. You can watch the clip (below):

Reactions??

[Images via NBC & Sabrina Carpenter/YouTube, & MEGA/WENN]

Nov 18, 2024 08:08am PDT

