Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's New Dance Moves Too Erotic? Fans Have Mixed Feelings...

Taylor Swift's New Dance Moves TOO Sexy? Fans Have Mixed Feelings...

It looks like Taylor Swift might be taking some notes from Sabrina Carpenter with these new dance moves!

At her most recent Eras Tour show in Vancouver, Tay Tay wowed fans with some new dance moves during the Reputation section of her concert. While performing her hit song Look What You Made Me Do, the 34-year-old went down to her knees and flipped her hair before doing some SUPER sexy hip thrusts on the stage.

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

We don’t know if this is the influence of boyfriend Travis Kelce or opening act Sabrina — but it is giving real Juno vibes! Hawt!

This is definitely something brand new for T-Swizzle. We mean, her dance moves during Rep and the Midnights sections of her shows have always been pretty hot — but this is a new level! And not all fans are on board…

Social media had some pretty mixed reactions when it comes to these hip moves, with some fans loving it and others not liking their Tay getting so erotic:

“Great performance!”

“what the hell is even that”

“Is she trying to dance or taking a dump onstage?”

“WOW TAYLOR”

“That’s soooooooo hot. Travis Kelce can you fight”

“Double bounces??? Do you want me dead Tay?”

“VOMIT”

“There are children in the audience…”

What do U think about Taylor’s new dance? Is it too much? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

Nov 15, 2024 18:05pm PDT

