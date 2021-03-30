OMG! Snooki & JWoww Are Now Cheer Moms Together!

Snooki and JWoww know a thing or two about being in the spotlight… but now it’s time to step back and let their daughters come into focus a little bit!

The two Jersey Shore mainstays reunited in Atlantic City, New Jersey this past weekend for a wild time at the local hotel and casino… but it’s not what you think! They were actually there for their 6-year-old daughters’ competitive cheer competitions!

That’s right! This long-standing reality TV duo is fast become a pair of fun-loving Cheer Moms! And we’re here for it!! LOLz!

It all went down over the last couple days, as each reality TV superstar took to their respective Instagram accounts to share pics as proud mommas showcasing their cheerleading daughters (below):

Awww!

These are too cute!

We love the show of family support!

And we are SERIOUSLY getting Bring It On vibes in here now, too!

Amazing! The girls look so cute, and we know their moms must be so proud!

Not gonna lie, though, it also kind of makes us feel old to know that Snooki and JWoww are now doing cheer mom stuff and not, ya know, getting wasted on the boardwalk! Ha! What happened to the good ol’ days?!

Oh, how times change… LOLz!

[Image via JWoww/Instagram/Snooki/Instagram]