If Perez’s opinion on Johnny Depp and Amber Heard makes you want to unfollow us, you won’t be missed! This and much more on our latest podcast! CLICK HERE to watch this episode of The Perez Hilton Podcast with Chris Booker!

Or CLICK HERE to listen to the audio version at PerezPodcast.com

All these hardcore Depp stans need to chill and take some MyTrue10.com