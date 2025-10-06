Charlize Theron Totally Ignores Former Co-Star Johnny Depp In AWKWARD Encounter At Paris Fashion Week! Watch!

Charlize Theron had no desire to catch up with an old co-star during Paris Fashion Week.

Last week, the Mad Max: Fury Road star made an appearance at the Dior spring/summer 2026 show during Paris Fashion Week, where her Astronaut’s Wife co-star Johnny Depp was also in attendance — but she made a point to not exchange pleasantries!

In a video uploaded to WWD’s Instagram account, Charlize is seen greeting LVMH chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault, and Brigitte Macron, the first lady of France. But standing right beside Brigitte is Johnny — whom the Oscar winner skipped RIGHT over. Watch (below):

Oof! We guess he’s just not memorable 26 years after their movie together?? Either that or she’s expressing her strong feelings after his and Amber Heard‘s messy divorce and defamation case!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Images via MEGA/WENN]