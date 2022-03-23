Soccer Player & His Father's Business Partner Die In 'Tragic Accident' Alone In Hotel Room

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Yet another deadly mystery leaves us baffled.

A former college soccer player and his father’s business partner were found dead in a hotel room, and police are left scratching their heads as the cause of both deaths is still pending.

According to the Erie Times News, Sheldon van Deventer (above, right), a co-owner of Erie Sports Park league, and Declan Bingham (above, left), an ex-Gannon University soccer player, were found dead Saturday morning in a Hyatt hotel room in Chicago. Bingham, who played football on the Gold Coast and in Pennsylvania, was just 24 years old, while his father’s business partner was 45.

The Aussie prodigy’s father Troy confirmed the heartbreaking news on the social media pages of the Erie Sports Center in Pennsylvania, which he co-owns. Without sharing many details, he wrote:

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I confirm the loss yesterday of my partner and my son due to a tragic accident. The impact is immense and we are busy dealing with the grief. The Erie Sports Center will remain open and further information will be posted soon. Rest In Peace Declan Bingham and Sheldon VanDeventer.”

Absolutely tragic.

Police told the Erie Times News:

“Two victims, a 45-year-old male and a 24-year-old male were discovered unresponsive by hotel staff. Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful and both victims were pronounced [dead] on scene.”

Declan played for Magic United on the Gold Coast. After the news of his death made headlines, the club released the following statement:

“Magic United would like to pass on our deepest condolences to the Bingham Family. Declan Bingham tragically passed away in an accident. Declan has over the years played for various age groups at Magic and, more recently, the senior Men’s team.”

The athlete had been in the US for the last seven years and went to Gannon on a sports scholarship. The school wrote:

“Our prayers are with Declan and Sheldon’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

University spokesman Doug Oathout said Declan was a former team captain and graduated in 2020. His father went to the same university 30 years ago and was inducted into the school’s sports Hall of Fame.

Gannon men’s and women’s soccer teams elected to cancel games that had been scheduled for Sunday out of respect for their former teammate.

Our hearts go out to Sheldon and Declan’s families at this devastating time.

[Image via Erie Commodores FC/Twitter]