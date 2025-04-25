Soccer Player's Wife & 5-Year-Old Daughter Kidnapped -- As He Hid Under Bed!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

An Ecuadorian soccer player’s wife and child have been abducted in a terrifying home invasion.

On Wednesday, the Associated Press and ESPN reported that C.S. Emelec defender Jackson Rodríguez’s wife and 5-year-old daughter were kidnapped from their Guayaquil home. Police chief Édison Rodríguez told ESPN the abduction occurred at around 3:00 a.m. that same day, but that Jackson managed to hide himself away and avoid capture.

In his testimony, the 26-year-old informed police he hid under a bed after hearing the front door being broken down. Shortly after that, he claimed to have heard the mystery abductors asking his wife if he was at the residence. It’s not clear if she told them, but she and the child were whisked away after that. Jackson claimed he later looked out the window following the confrontation and saw “the individuals were traveling in a gray-colored double-cab pickup truck.”

Whoa…

We don’t mean to sound too righteous here, but Jackson heard his home being broken into and his wife and daughter being abducted and his first instinct was to hide?? We obviously don’t know all the details and why exactly they were looking for him — and what they would have done if they found him — but that’s definitely a choice. Ugh.

The incident occurred just 10 days after the local government declared a state of emergency in several territories in response to a wave of organized crime. Between just January and March of this year, 2,345 violent deaths were reported — 742 of which were said to have occurred in Guayaquil. By making that declaration, the government now allows for security forces to intervene in the matter.

What an absolutely terrifying story. We hope Jackson’s wife and daughter are found safe — and as soon as possible — but local authorities have yet to offer an update.

[Images via Jackson Rodríguez/Instagram]