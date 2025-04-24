Lindsay Lohan's Dad Headed To Jail For 9 Months After Allegedly Assaulting Estranged Wife

Lindsay Lohan‘s dad is going back to jail for a whopping nine months! Why? Remember his 2022 legal trouble for patient brokering? He’s still on probation for that. So his most recent legal trouble counts as a violation of that deal.

According to court documents first reported by TMZ on Wednesday, Michael Lohan is going back to jail in Palm Beach County, Florida after a judge there ruled he must be locked back up on a probation violation.

Per that outlet, Lohan has been sentenced to nine months in jail, though he’ll receive credit for 38 days time served. So, from here, he’s looking at a little less than eight months remaining in this newly handed-down sentence. Court records indicate the 64-year-old also waived his right to ask for any addition credit towards time served, so the rest of that sentence will remain on his tab from here on out.

The violation here came in February as Lohan was arrested for allegedly assaulting his estranged wife Kate Major. Michael and Kate — who share sons Landon and Logan — got into an altercation in their Texas home during which Michael allegedly threw Kate from a chair. Cops arrived on the scene to find bruises on her. Yeesh…

Per Page Six, Kate filed an order of protection against Michael after that reported incident, and the case associated with it is still pending. The order of protection and pending case then triggered an arrest warrant for Michael based on the conditions of his probation. And last month, he was picked up in Palm Beach and thrown into the slammer. He pled guilty to the probation violation, and now he’ll spend the rest of the year in jail. Ouch.

BTW, the probation stemmed from pleading guilty a few years back to receiving illegal kickbacks in return for steering addicts to specific Florida drug treatment centers. He pled guilty to five counts of patient brokering in that case, and was handed four years of probation — which began in 2022 — as punishment. He was still over a year away from being in the clear. He couldn’t even make it. Womp womp.

[Image via Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office]