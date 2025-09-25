Son Arrested After Cops Discover Mom Rotting Alive With Infected Flesh & Covered In Maggots

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

This may be one of the most unsettling things we’ve ever covered… and that’s saying a lot.

A 47-year-old man from Spring Hill, Florida is behind bars after his elderly mother was found in conditions that can only be described as nightmarish. Jason Thomas Russell (pictured above, in his mugshot), was reportedly his 79-year-old mother’s primary caregiver. But now, he is facing serious charges — with the possibility of even more on the way soon — after she was found covered in filth, maggots, and suffering from multiple infections just days before she ended up passing away.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, it all unfolded on September 18 when Russell called 911 to report that his mother had become unresponsive. He told dispatch that her “eyes were open, and she was snoring and gurgling,” but he wasn’t sure if she was conscious. He also noticed a bleeding wound on her elbow, per a press release from the sheriff’s office.

But nothing could have prepared the first responders for what they were about to find. The release revealed what they saw right at first when they rolled up:

“When Hernando County Fire Rescue arrived on scene, Russell had his mother sitting in a wheelchair in the driveway.”

And it gets worse, as Russell nearly immediately became combative and wouldn’t let first responders in on any medical information that could have potentially helped his mother. According to an arrest affidavit filed by the first cops on scene:

“[Russell] refused to let medical personnel into the home to check what medications his mother was taking.”

Paramedics rushed her to the hospital, but by then, her condition had deteriorated to a point that medical staffers described in the affidavit as “deplorable.”

According to the filing, she was covered in waste, had multiple open sores, and was infested with maggots. She was also suffering from pneumonia, a urinary tract infection, sepsis, and even rotting skin. Seriously. She was literally rotting alive.

What the f**k.

Meanwhile, back at the house, Russell allegedly grabbed a bottle of liquor from the garage and told deputies to “get a search warrant” if they wanted to do a search before going back inside. Because he was allegedly uncooperative and refused to help with the investigation, it was enough to get him cuffed.

The affidavit stated:

“Russell was arrested for Resisting an Officer without Violence after he knowingly entered an active crime scene after being instructed by deputies to remain outside.”

When investigators were finally able to get inside the home to search it, what they found confirmed their worst fears. The arrest filing described the home as filthy and infested, with “heavily soiled couches covered in ants and flies,” “a strong odor of ammonia,” and “soiled women’s clothing … found in the living room along with a bedside commode.”

Horrific…

When asked why he had let things get that far, Russell claimed his mother “did not let him touch her or assist her.” His idea of bathing her involved dipping her in the pool or wiping her down with a cloth. When told she was literally rotting, he allegedly admitted things had gotten worse over the past six months… but claimed she still refused to go to the hospital even though it was clear she wasn’t doing well.

Sadly, the old woman ended up passing away two days later, on September 20.

And because of that, we may not have seen the end of the charges against her son. Authorities said in their release:

“Detectives assigned to the investigation will be working closely with the Medical Examiner and the State Attorney’s Office, in reference to the possibility of an upgraded offense if warranted.”

Russell is currently in custody with no bond. His set for arraignment on October 22.

This story is so devastating, and a terrible reminder that elder abuse and neglect are very real. Our hearts break…

