Fleeing? D4vd Breaks Lease And Moves Out Of Home Raided In Connection To Tesla Murder Mystery

Suspicion just continues to get louder and louder for D4vd…

The Romantic Homicide singer is currently under a microscope of fans and law enforcement alike as the gruesome Tesla findings continue to mount. If you need some quick catching up, a decomposing, chopped up body was found in the 20-year-old’s Tesla earlier this month after it was reported abandoned and brought to Hollywood Tow in Los Angeles. The remains were identified as Celeste Rivas, who went missing last year at just 13 years old.

Several shocking connections have since been unearthed between the young teen, who would’ve turned 15 last week, and the Here With Me singer since the gory discovery was made. Celeste’s mother revealed to TMZ her daughter was allegedly dating someone named David (D4vd’s legal name is David Anthony Burke), and claimed they had matching tattoos.

Multiple alarming — yet unverifiable — photos have also since emerged seemingly depicting D4vd and Celeste together when he was 18 and she was just 13. According to reputable lyric website Genius, the singer even has an unreleased song titled Celeste in which he talks about being “obsessed.” On top of all that, he’s reposted several shocking TikToks in the past — one in particular relating to chopping up a girl. The entire situation is incredibly insane and just leaves a deeply nauseating feeling in your stomach…

Another development in the case relates to the Hollywood home D4vd has reportedly been living in since February of 2024 — the same month Celeste first went missing. According to TMZ, the home, which is being rented by D4vd’s manager Josh Marshall, was searched by homicide detectives, who seized a computer and several large evidence bags. Now, we’re learning that D4vd wants OUT of the lease…

On Tuesday, DailyMail.com spoke with homeowner Mladen Trifunovic, who confirmed that D4vd and his manager are rushing a move out as the homicide case carries on:

“They are moving out this week … the moving trucks will be here soon. They’ve decided to move out because of the ongoing circumstances. They didn’t want to be there anymore.”

WTF?! What does this mean?! Is this a sign D4vd is… Fleeing??

Trifunovic noted he had no idea who D4vd was or that he was even living at the property until a real estate manager informed him of the raid last Thursday. He added:

“This has all been such a big shock. I’m still trying to process everything, and I’m anxiously waiting for the story to conclude itself … It’s very disturbing.”

Trifunovic noted he spoke directly with Marshall and described him as “shocked” amid the ongoing investigation, according to the outlet. But above all, the worried homeowner just wants answers for poor Celeste’s family:

“Like everyone else, I want to know who is responsible for this and how a little girl’s disappearance could slip through so many layers of responsibility. Are more people responsible for this, other than the immediate ones? Who else is to blame?”

He did, however, note that there’s “lots” of neighborhood security and surveillance footage for the LAPD to work with:

“It’s terrible … you never imagine for one second that a property you own could be dragged into something like this. But it’s a very safe neighborhood with lots of security … [the police] will have plenty of surveillance footage to work with.”

According to the outlet, D4vd’s black Tesla was often seen parked outside of the home. And where it was discovered abandoned on Doheny Place and Bluebird Avenue is reportedly only mere blocks away from the rental the One More Dance singer lived in.

As of now, D4vd has not publicly addressed the ongoing case, but has reportedly been working with law enforcement. His tour has also been canceled and his record label has pulled all promotion for his music…

[Images via D4vd/YouTube & Esmeralda Lozano/GoFundMe]