Songs You Didn't Know Were About Someone Famous!

Think you know any of these epic inspirations??

Everyone says, don’t get involved with a musician if you don’t want to be written about, and these songs prove it! From some of the most iconic breakup songs to stories of betrayal and revenge, we bet you didn’t realize these songs were inspired by someone famous!

Scroll through to get the scoop (below).

Lovebug

One of the Jonas Brothers‘ most iconic songs, Lovebug, was inspired by Nick Jonas‘ romance with Miley Cyrus! Disney kids, this one’s for you!

The song was released back in 2008 — and over a decade later, the singers finally confirmed the song was about the actress! In their 2019 doc Chasing Happiness, Kevin said meeting Miley during a cameo on Hannah Montana “changed girls for Nick forever” because after he met her, “that kid’s head exploded.” Nick then gushed:

“I started writing about love, and I actually knew what it felt like.”

Seemingly confirming the rumors, the film then cut to a shot of him in the studio working on Lovebug by himself! Wow!

All @NickJonas needed to start writing love songs was to meet @MileyCyrus. #ChasingHappiness is out now. pic.twitter.com/W7iZyJ5hjz — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) June 4, 2019

Wrong Direction

Hailee Steinfeld dated a One Direction member — and it didn’t go in the direction she was hoping for. The Pitch Perfect star dated Niall Horan for 10 months before calling things off in December 2018. It wasn’t long after the vocalist dropped an emotional track called… yup, Wrong Direction!

She hasn’t confirmed the song is about Niall, but the title and timing certainly suggest so! In an interview with SiriusXM‘s The Morning Mash Up, the vocalist did say:

“I found [Wrong Direction] more difficult to write than the others just because of … I mean, just being in that headspace.”

Oof.

Don’t

Speaking of Niall Horan…

Ed Sheeran kiiiiinda confirmed his song Don’t was about Ellie Goulding allegedly cheating on him with the 1D crooner! During a radio interview in 2013, Ed confirmed he and Ellie were dating — this after they were seen holding hands at the MTV Video Music Awards. But he said things were already over. It soon came out that his song was about the cheating fiasco!

But in 2015 while speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Ed explained how the rumor came to be:

“I never let it slip. What happened was one of the newspapers in England just printed that it was confirmed when it never was. We got in touch, and they took the story down. But obviously the damage had already been done by that point because every other newspaper picked up on it. So I never actually confirmed it.”

But he wasn’t denying it either. Talking about the raw honesty of the song, he added:

“That’s an interesting one because the argument I was talking about earlier between being honest. I had to be as honest as possible in that song because otherwise what’s the f**king point? There’d be no anger or pain in that song if it was just very sweet and nice. The whole reason people connected to it was because everyone’s been that angry at one point, everyone’s hated their partner or spouse like, ‘Don’t f**k with this.’ For me, it needed to be done. It didn’t necessarily have to go on the album, but it definitely needed to be written.”

BTW, the men were seen looking friendly after the song dropped, so it seems like they maintained a friendship even after this betrayal!

Heartstrings

Never forget, Leighton Meester isn’t just an actress, she’s got a great set of pipes, too!

The Gossip Girl star’s hit song is believed to be about Sebastian Stan, who she dated from 2008 to 2010. Leighton is super private about her personal life, so it’s hard to know for sure, but there are some clues. The singer previously said during an Apple Store Q&A that the song was about “not allowing yourself to be vulnerable” in the middle of a heartbreak. She went on to tell Seventeen in 2011:

“I think you have to know how you feel when you’re sad and it’s healthy to mourn if a relationship ends. You should go through a period where you experience that feeling instead of fighting against it all the time and saying, ‘No, I want to be happy’ because that’s not healthy. As much as I don’t want sad or bad things to happen to me, it’s given me a lot of material for my work, so it’s good.”

She also said she wrote it as an “F-you” to a “joker” ex who broke her heart when she was 25. The timing makes sense! Sounds like it was a big inspiration for her music!

Swish Swish

Katy Perry got revenge on Taylor Swift with her track, Swish Swish. Taylor’s been honest about having beef with another female singer, something she got candid about in Bad Blood, which Swifties guessed was about Katy!

She addressed their feud during an appearance on The Late Late Show’s Carpool Karaoke with James Corden, when she claimed her new tune was in response to Taylor’s hit. She said of her reaction to the song:

“OK, cool, cool, cool, that’s how you want to deal with it? Karma!”

Damn! Watch her clear it up:

Messy! But the messiest things in life often produce the greatest music!

Thoughts? What’s your favorite backstory behind a song? Tell us (below)!

[Image via Katy Perry/Taylor Swift/YouTube & MEGA/FayesVision/WENN]