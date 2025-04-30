Niall Horan Updates Fans On Where He Stands With Ed Sheeran After Those Old Ellie Goulding Cheating Rumors

Do you ever find yourself wondering where Niall Horan and Ed Sheeran stand all these years after the Ellie Goulding cheating rumors?? Well you don’t have to wonder anymore, because we just got an update!

If you’re not familiar with the lore, WAAAAAY back in 2013 Ellie struck up a romance with Ed — one fans believed to be exclusive. Though that belief came crashing down when she was spotted packing on the PDA with Niall just one week apart from a public appearance at the MTV VMAs with Sheeran! The Shape of You singer only further fueled rumors Ellie cheated on him with the One Direction alum after he released Don’t in 2014. However, Ellie denied she was ever in an exclusive relationship with him.

It was all just a great big mess! And one that would derail any friendship between Ed and Niall for good, right? Well, not so fast!

Over the course of the last month, the Thinking Out Loud singer has been posting photos he recently discovered on an old phone. They’re all on his @teddysoldphone account on Instagram if you’re curious to take a peek! But two in particular he posted at the beginning of the month gave fans hope he was extending an olive branch to the What Makes You Beautiful singer. The first is a group photo of the pair with Taylor Swift and Louis Tomlinson. Ed captioned the photos, “2015 billboard awards. i’m dribbly drunk at this point.”

And the next day, he posted ANOTHER old photo with Niall — this time a selfie of just them! This time he wrote, “me and nialler in vegas.” See HERE.

For the whole month of April after that, the pics seemed to go unnoticed by Niall… Until Tuesday when he actually reshared them to his Story! No, we’re not kidding!

The 31-year-old reposted the selfie first and tagged Ed’s main IG account after writing an affectionate note:

“Love ya @teddysphotos”

See (below):

OMG! He also reshared the group photo but didn’t add a caption:

Whoa! Sooooo, are we safe to consider this hatchet buried?! It seems like it!

And in case you were wondering, it doesn’t seem like Ed harbors any ill will towards Ellie, either… As he also posted a throwback photo of himself, her, and Bruno Mars from backstage of a show. He wrote:

“with bruno and ellie at their show. loads of booze and cigs”

See (below):

This is so great to see! It only took a decade and some change! Ha!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

