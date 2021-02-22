This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

Soothing, Stimulating, And Citrus-Flavored CBD! – Tribe’s CBD Carajillo Recipe

If you need both an upper and a downer, then you should give the carajillo a try. Beloved in Latin America, this lovely cocktail has just the right balance of caffeine and alcohol to give you a “chill buzz.” Anyone who enjoyed our previous CBD espresso martini recipe will dig this sweet & spicy Spanish brew.

For a touch of brightness, please don’t forget to squirt a dropperful of Tribe’s citrus-flavored CBD oil. The all-natural orange flavors in our CBD oil add a unique touch to this soothing after-dinner drink.

Related: Are you curious about Tribe CBD’s other products? Click here for expert reviews and third-party lab test results from Real Tested CBD. Bringing transparency in the CBD industry directly to you.

CBD Carajillo Recipe

To make a carajillo, you’ve got to pick up a bottle of Licor 43—no substitutions allowed! First created in Spain in the 1940s, the “43” in this liqueur’s name refers to the number of ingredients in its recipe.

While we don’t know what’s in Licor 43, most people describe it as having a sweet, vanilla-like taste with hints of custard, cocoa, and spice. Officially, the ABV on Licor 43 is 31 percent, which makes it a perfect addition to brunch time!

Although Licor 43 is best known for its role in the carajillo, you’ll soon discover this liqueur fits in well with many of the other drinks on Tribe CBD’s blog. Anything you feel could use a touch of warm spice and vanilla will be a perfect fit for Licor 43.

Ingredients

1 – 2 shots of espresso

1 ½ oz Licor 43

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil (citrus)

Directions

Brew your preferred amount of espresso

Add ice to a rocks glass

Pour 1 ½ oz of Licor 43

Gently pour your espresso over the back of a barspoon into the rocks glass

Top with Tribe CBD oil

As crazy as it may sound, CBD and coffee are a match made in heaven! OK, we’ll admit, we don’t have a ton of scientific evidence on the benefits of mixing CBD with caffeine. However, there are loads of anecdotal reports that suggest CBD could help people avoid caffeine-related jitters.

If you’ve never tried Tribe CBD oil in a cup of java, we’d encourage you to give it a go. Even people who are extremely sensitive to caffeine notice a reduction in side effects when using this calming cannabinoid.

Get Pumped With Tribe’s CBD Energy Shots

While a shot of espresso will get you moving, it could be a touch intense for some drinkers. That’s why Tribe CBD created our berry-flavored CBD Energy Shots. Made with a blend of CBD and natural caffeine, these ridiculously sweet shots will get you pumped without anxious side effects. The addition of herbs like ginseng and guarana will also help shake off any residual sleepiness.

Want more info on our CBD Energy Shots? Be sure to click here.