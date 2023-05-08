Sophia Culpo's NFL Ex Spotted With TikTok Star Alix Earle After 'Betrayal' Reveal!

The drama is heating up, guys!

As you may have heard, Sophia Culpo totally went off about her NFL player ex a couple weeks ago! Last month, the Instagram model revealed on her TikTok she was single — her relationship with Braxton Berrios was dunzo. At the time, fans were left wondering what happened as the 26-year-old kept her mouth shut… but only for a little while. On IG live recently she spilled some scalding tea, saying:

“I wasn’t able to talk about this when it first happened. I still don’t really have words. I’m not really one to air out a bunch of dirty details. I haven’t addressed this because it’s been really hard to come to terms with and process. I’ll say that it didn’t end well or honestly. A lot of trust was broken.”

Whoa! Not only was “a lot of trust” broken, she even went on to say:

“The betrayal in my last relationship just really took a toll on me, but I have the most amazing support system.”

Damn! “Betrayal” is such a heavy word in this instance! Was there some cheating going on behind the scenes? Clearly we don’t know for sure, but the way she’s wording things definitely is hinting toward it…

Related: Did Gerard Piqué’s Girlfriend Cheat On Him With His Soccer Coach?!

Over the weekend, fans were given another big clue when the Miami Dolphins player was spotted with another woman already — TikTok star Alex Earle!

Rumors have been circulating for a bit now about Braxton and Alex, but when a fan posted a video showing the two of them hanging out together during the Formula One Miami Grand Prix over the weekend, the gossip only got more intense.

In the video posted by TikTok user itsjulesdalmau, the 22-year-old could be seen with the 27-year-old athlete at Sadelle’s in Miami — a well-known celeb hotspot! The video poster’s friend filmed while she went over to meet the Instagram influencer and the football player. During the clip, Braxton can be seen taking some steps back to distance himself from Alix — perhaps because they didn’t want to be filmed? Hmm.

Ch-ch-check out the clip for yourself (below):

Fans took to the comments of the video to point out the Dolphins wide receiver, calling him out for being on a “date” with Alix. Some even said the social media model “stole” Braxton from Sophia — with some citing the single-and-ready-to-mingle IG model’s recent comments about how she was going to slide in and snag an F1 driver from his girlfriend. Clearly a distasteful joke, but when it comes to all this drama going on and the “betrayal” that’s been referenced already, it leaves a bad taste in the mouth!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Alix Earle/Sophia Culpo/Instagram/New York Jets/YouTube]